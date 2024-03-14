Indo-European pop sensation Ridi Oswal's upcoming single "Love Me Until You LoseMe" promises an emotional rollercoaster ride

MUMBAI: March 1, After creating a stir worldwide with her single 'Guilty Feet,' Indo-Swiss pop sensation Ridi is set to release her latest single, "Love Me Until You Lose Me," on March 1st, 2024. This highly anticipated track delves deep into the complexities of love, loss, obsession, and separation, offering listeners a captivating and emotionally charged musical experience. The latest addition to her musical repertoire will be accessible to global audiences on leading streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Ridi's latest single, "Love Me Until You Lose Me," is more than just a song; it's a journey through the intricate layers of human emotions. With her signature blend of Indo-Swiss influences, Ridi effortlessly weaves a narrative that resonates universally. From the exhilarating highs of love to the devastating lows of heartbreak, this single explores it all with grace and sophistication. Through "Love Me Until You Lose Me," Ridi aims to inspire listeners to embrace the full spectrum of love, including its complexities and challenges. With a message of vulnerability and acceptance, she encourages her audience to find strength in their emotional experiences and cherish the journey, regardless of twists and turns.

Drawing from her own experiences and emotions, Ridi infuses "Love Me Until You Lose Me" with raw honesty and vulnerability. Ridi explains, “You got to learn to love yourself first, that what love me until you lose me is about, growing up I found it hard sometimes to put myself first, I never really understood my own worth, but we’re all kings and queens in our own right. So, knowing this, love me until you lose me is about understanding your value, and not being afraid to walk away from a relationship or situation, cause sometimes the best thing to do is walk away, it allows people to remember you’re worth. If someone can’t appreciate you, you have to teach them to do so, by first appreciating yourself. As a young adult, I find it hard to let go of things and people, which sometimes holds me back, but sometimes you have to leave the good memories in the past and build new ones for the future, cause sometimes situations or people are better left as memories, and as cold and crude as those sounds, it’s a part of life, which is why this song is so fundamental and precious to me. Being Indian, I have to make all my songs reflect every part of me, and that is also my Indian roots, thus the chorus has a cool Indian drop in which I’m saying a very cheeky but fun line!’

Ridi has quickly ascended to prominence in the global music scene. Her engaging pop melodies have captivated a dedicated fanbase, evidenced by her over 65,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Additionally, her music has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 6 million views on YouTube and 2 million+ streams across various platforms. This impressive reach underscores Ridi's growing influence and the universal appeal of her music. With the consecutive launches of 'Guilty Feet' and now 'Love Me Until You Lose Me,' Ridi achieves yet another milestone in her illustrious career, emphasising her growth as an artist and her rapid ascent to prominence in the global music scene.

Ridi's recent hit single, "Guilty Feet," has captured the hearts of listeners across India since its release last month, and she is thrilled to anticipate a similar outpouring of love for our upcoming track. Brace yourself for an unforgettable musical odyssey as Ridi invites you to join her on a journey unlike any other with her latest release, "Love Me Until You Lose Me." Set your calendars for March 1st, 2024, and prepare to be enchanted as you delve into a realm brimming with raw emotion, intense passion, and undeniable talent.

To experience 'Love Me Until You Lose Me,' Follow Ridi on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4dWZYIVD1EhyDVfc812o81

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC69jyGeExeuIFbqu899waQw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realridi