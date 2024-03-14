RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Mar 2024 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

'Hum Yahin' from 'Madgaon Express': Kunal Kemmu's singing-songwriting debut will remind you of good times with friends

MUMBAI: Versatility and talent know no bounds, and this rings especially true for actor turned-filmmaker and now singer-songwriter, Kunal Kemmu.

Surprising audiences once again, he has now made his singing debut with a soulful track titled ‘Hum Yahin’ from his upcoming directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express’. After years of entertaining audiences with his acting prowess, Kunal Kemmu is now geared up to steal hearts not only with his direction but also with his singing talent in this upcoming comedy-drama.

A soothing track, ‘Hum Yahin’ instantly heals the heart and soothes the soul, while talking about the beautiful journey of life and good times with friends. Available on all streaming platforms, ‘Hum Yahin’ is co-composed, sung and written by Kunal Kemmu. The song has opened to a great response from music lovers all across, with praise showered on Kunal Kemmu’s musical talent, including his voice, lyrics and composition.

Sharing the song on his social media handle, Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Another debut for me!! As a singer and songwriter and co-composer. Hope you guys like it.. ”

Garnering a spectacular response from netizens on social media, some of the fan comments on the song read as, “So soothing to ears ”, “Your voice , “Most talented man , “You’re a legend ”, “Brilliant , and “Excellent Hum Yahin” amongst many more.

The comedy-drama film follows the misadventures of three childhood friends on a trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn into the world of drug trafficking. With an ensemble cast featuring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Divyendu and more, the upcoming film promises a blend of humour, drama and suspense.

Written and Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ is scheduled to hit theatres on March 22.

Tags
Hum Yahin Madgaon Express Kunal Kemmu music Singer
Related news
 | 14 Mar 2024

Rohan Solomon unveils The Synergy Group: A harmonious blend of music, education, and community empowerment

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon, the driving force behind The Synergy Group, unveils the narrative behind his transition from a celebrated singer-songwriter to the Founder and CEO of a dynamic enterprise.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2024

SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY unleashes thrilling new video "Lipstick" New Album "At What Cost" Out May 2024 via Punishment 18 Records

MUMBAI: Supermodel Taxidermy, the dynamic force in thrash metal and hardcore punk, from Fort McMurray, Canada, is set to blow minds with their latest video single “Lipstick” from their upcoming second album “At What Cost”, which is scheduled for release this coming May 2024.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2024

Indo-European pop sensation Ridi Oswal's upcoming single "Love Me Until You LoseMe" promises an emotional rollercoaster ride

MUMBAI: March 1, After creating a stir worldwide with her single 'Guilty Feet,' Indo-Swiss pop sensation Ridi is set to release her latest single, "Love Me Until You Lose Me," on March 1st, 2024.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2024

DJ Viking Soul Brings the Beats to One8 Commune in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the electrifying beats of DJ Viking Soul and immerse yourself in the musical extravaganza of Totem Tribe as she sets the stage on fire at the newly launched One8 Commune by the iconic cricketer Virat Kohli.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2024

Stuck on hold? UK band Darko has your back with "Aggro"

MUMBAI: DARKO's new single "Aggro" is a blistering audio assault, venting the frustrations and anguish of working life, and uncontrollable external factors stifling progress.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

BeatConnect closes $2.25M CAD round ahead of major relaunch

MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indo-European pop sensation Ridi Oswal's upcoming single "Love Me Until You LoseMe" promises an emotional rollercoaster ride

MUMBAI: March 1, After creating a stir worldwide with her single 'Guilty Feet,' Indo-Swiss pop sensation Ridi is set to release her latest single, "...read more

2
SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY unleashes thrilling new video "Lipstick" New Album "At What Cost" Out May 2024 via Punishment 18 Records

MUMBAI: Supermodel Taxidermy, the dynamic force in thrash metal and hardcore punk, from Fort McMurray, Canada, is set to blow minds with their...read more

3
Rohan Solomon unveils The Synergy Group: A harmonious blend of music, education, and community empowerment

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon, the driving force behind The Synergy Group, unveils the narrative behind his transition from a celebrated singer-songwriter to...read more

4
Exciting! English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran reveals his desire to collaborate with musician King soon Or Ed Sheeran and King to come together for an epic musical collaboration?

MUMBAI: Here’s what the English singer has to say! Hailed as one of India’s biggest and most loved New Age music artists, King has established...read more

5
XG partners with Nike for 'Air Max Dn' collaboration!

MUMBAI: Girl Group XG, Riding High on Multiple Overseas Music Festival Invitations, partners with Nike for 'Air Max Dn' Collaboration! Hip-Hop/R&...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games