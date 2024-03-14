'Hum Yahin' from 'Madgaon Express': Kunal Kemmu's singing-songwriting debut will remind you of good times with friends

MUMBAI: Versatility and talent know no bounds, and this rings especially true for actor turned-filmmaker and now singer-songwriter, Kunal Kemmu.
Surprising audiences once again, he has now made his singing debut with a soulful track titled ‘Hum Yahin’ from his upcoming directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express’. After years of entertaining audiences with his acting prowess, Kunal Kemmu is now geared up to steal hearts not only with his direction but also with his singing talent in this upcoming comedy-drama.
A soothing track, ‘Hum Yahin’ instantly heals the heart and soothes the soul, while talking about the beautiful journey of life and good times with friends. Available on all streaming platforms, ‘Hum Yahin’ is co-composed, sung and written by Kunal Kemmu. The song has opened to a great response from music lovers all across, with praise showered on Kunal Kemmu’s musical talent, including his voice, lyrics and composition.
Sharing the song on his social media handle, Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Another debut for me!! As a singer and songwriter and co-composer. Hope you guys like it.. ”
Garnering a spectacular response from netizens on social media, some of the fan comments on the song read as, “So soothing to ears ”, “Your voice , “Most talented man , “You’re a legend ”, “Brilliant , and “Excellent Hum Yahin” amongst many more.
The comedy-drama film follows the misadventures of three childhood friends on a trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn into the world of drug trafficking. With an ensemble cast featuring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Divyendu and more, the upcoming film promises a blend of humour, drama and suspense.
Written and Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ is scheduled to hit theatres on March 22.
MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more
Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more
MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more
MUMBAI: March 1, After creating a stir worldwide with her single 'Guilty Feet,' Indo-Swiss pop sensation Ridi is set to release her latest single, "...read more
MUMBAI: Supermodel Taxidermy, the dynamic force in thrash metal and hardcore punk, from Fort McMurray, Canada, is set to blow minds with their...read more
MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon, the driving force behind The Synergy Group, unveils the narrative behind his transition from a celebrated singer-songwriter to...read more
MUMBAI: Here’s what the English singer has to say! Hailed as one of India’s biggest and most loved New Age music artists, King has established...read more
MUMBAI: Girl Group XG, Riding High on Multiple Overseas Music Festival Invitations, partners with Nike for 'Air Max Dn' Collaboration! Hip-Hop/R&...read more