DJ Viking Soul Brings the Beats to One8 Commune in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the electrifying beats of DJ Viking Soul and immerse yourself in the musical extravaganza of Totem Tribe as she sets the stage on fire at the newly launched One8 Commune by the iconic cricketer Virat Kohli. As the name suggests, One8 Commune embodies the spirit of community and togetherness, and what better way to celebrate than with an unforgettable night of music and dance?
On Sunday, 17th March, join us at One8 Commune for a sensational performance that promises to captivate your senses and elevate your spirits. DJ Viking Soul and percussionist Arun Sivag will spin the hottest tracks, seamlessly blending electronic beats with tribal rhythms.
So, Bengaluru, mark your calendars and gather your friends for an evening filled with music, dance, and pure joy at One8 Commune. Let's unite as a community and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime!
Date: Sunday, 17th March
Venue: One8 Commune, Bengaluru
Time: 4 PM onwards
See you on the dance floor!
