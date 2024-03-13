Dolly Parton's chart-topping ROCKSTAR album earns RIAA Gold certification just 4 months after release

MUMBAI: Global icon, Dolly Parton, has earned her Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame stripes with her newly RIAA Gold Certified ROCKSTAR album (Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group). The genre-bending 30 song collection was expanded with the release of ROCKSTAR DELUXE featuring 39 tracks, 5 bonus tracks and 4 previously unheard songs. ROCKSTAR has been one of Parton's most well-received albums - accumulating six #1s on the Billboard charts during its debut week and also ranking as the #5 top-selling Country album of 2023.

“When I set out to make my rock album, I always hoped it would be embraced by my fans as well as people who may not listen to my music. I am thrilled to receive this Gold record! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this project. I guess I can now officially say I am a rockstar!,” states Dolly.

Parton’s run of #1 albums on the Billboard charts dates to 1977, the longest span for any Country artist, marking 46 years since her first #1 album (New Harvest…First Gathering) to her most recent #1 (Rockstar).

“I am so proud of Dolly’s hard work in making an incredible album. She set the standard for us all on this project with her work ethic. I also must send appreciation to my entire team for their laser focus on this achievement,” says Parton’s manager Danny Nozell. “We had the best partners in Scott Borchetta and the Big Machine Label Group, making this a true global effort. This is a history-making launch that none of us take for granted.”

Never one to sit still, last week Parton announced the upcoming release of her cookbook with her sister, Rachel Parton George, GOOD LOOKIN' COOKIN', on-sale September 17th (via Ten Speed Press). The book includes twelve multi-course menus and American classic recipes such as Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorite Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colors, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese, and Strawberry Shortcake.