RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2024 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Dance, Disco, Declutter: Your Week in Mumbai is Set!

MUMBAI: Ditch the couch, Mumbai paltan! This week's SOCIAL forecast predicts a flurry of fun activities guaranteed to chase away the blues.

From shimmying to vintage beats to getting artsy with a techno soundtrack, there's something for every SOCIAL butterfly (or budding artist) to dive into. So, grab your dancing shoes, your besties, and get ready to paint the town (or a canvas) red!  

SOCIAL has some fun-filled days planned for you!  

 

Tags
Dance Disco Declutter music
Related news
 | 13 Mar 2024

Lunachicks' Gina Volpe finds "Delete The World" is her key

MUMBAI: It’s never too late to disassociate. So says New York City postpunk philosopher Gina Volpe on “Delete the World,” the latest track to drop from her debut solo album of the same name.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2024

Illegal Mind unleashes Metal Rendition of Backstreet Boys' classic hit "Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)"

MUMBAI: Illegal Mind, the boundary-pushing virtual band led by Maxx Dee, has turned the music world upside down with their latest release, a heavy metal cover of the iconic Backstreet Boys anthem, "Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)".

read more
 | 13 Mar 2024

Mahindra Percussion Festival’s second edition promises a sonic spectacle of percussion rhythms with an exceptional line-up of artists.

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Percussion Festival is set to dazzle again with its second edition, promising an unparalleled showcase of percussion rhythms and a stellar line-up of artists.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2024

Dolly Parton's chart-topping ROCKSTAR album earns RIAA Gold certification just 4 months after release

MUMBAI: Global icon, Dolly Parton, has earned her Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame stripes with her newly RIAA Gold Certified ROCKSTAR album (Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group).

read more
 | 13 Mar 2024

Savi Kahlon, "Apa Fer Milange" fame, returns with emotional ballad: "Khore Kado Pind Geda Lona Maaye Meriye"

MUMBAI: After captivating hearts worldwide with the viral sensation "Apa Fer Milange," acclaimed artist Savi Kahlon makes a poignant return with his latest release, "Khore Kado Pind Geda Lona Maaye Meriye."

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

BeatConnect closes $2.25M CAD round ahead of major relaunch

MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mahindra Percussion Festival’s second edition promises a sonic spectacle of percussion rhythms with an exceptional line-up of artists.

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Percussion Festival is set to dazzle again with its second edition, promising an unparalleled showcase of percussion rhythms and...read more

2
Auto Trader reveals the pop stars who help driving concentration

MUMBAI: A new study by the car leasing experts at Auto Trader reveals which musicians and artists can help improve driving concentration, with the...read more

3
Watch: Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik go ‘Butta Bomma’ in Mumbai, fans send out love

MUMBAI: Currently in Mumbai, India for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is making the most of...read more

4
KSHMR releases self-Penned, personal, and powerful single "Happy" featuring Finnish singer-songwriter Tiina

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based Indian-American artist KSHMR returns with his newest single, "Happy," for which he teamed up with Finnish singer and...read more

5
Savi Kahlon, "Apa Fer Milange" fame, returns with emotional ballad: "Khore Kado Pind Geda Lona Maaye Meriye"

MUMBAI: After captivating hearts worldwide with the viral sensation "Apa Fer Milange," acclaimed artist Savi Kahlon makes a poignant return with his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games