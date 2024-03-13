Auto Trader reveals the pop stars who help driving concentration

MUMBAI: A new study by the car leasing experts at Auto Trader reveals which musicians and artists can help improve driving concentration, with the research participants who listened to Drake, Ariana and Eminem achieving the highest scores on driving hazard-spotting tests.

It’s well documented that music can aid performance in different situations, making athletes run faster or helping students study. As such, to determine which music genres and artists improve our driving performance, Auto Trader undertook a unique study which asked participants to complete a series of driving hazard perception tests while listening to the most popular songs from a range of artists.

Top 10 music artists that can aid driving concentration

Hip-hop legend Drake’s back catalogue of hits helped the virtual driving test-takers concentrate more than any other artist in the study. Whilst listening to the likes of Passionfruit or In My Feelings, participants were able to spot potential driving dangers such as tractors pulling out suddenly or dogs running into the road with ease. Drake’s music helped the exam participants score an average pass mark of 60 out of 75 on their tests, the highest average compared to any other artist’s music.

Pop icon Ariana Grande and one of the world’s most famous rappers, Eminem, tie in second place. Ariana Grande, who celebrated her third number-one single with Yes, And? earlier in the year, has an extensive discography which seems to help drivers stay present and alert behind the wheel. Participants who listened to Ariana’s popular tracks such as Thank U, next and 7 Rings whilst undertaking a number of virtual driving hazard tests scored an average pass mark of 58.5 out of 75. Eminem’s music also produced a high average pass rate among participants (58.5 as well) with his hip-hop tracks like Stan and The Real Slim Shady helping improve participants’ reaction times.

With Drake and Eminem ranking so high in the study, hip-hop is one of the best music genres to help aid your driving concentration, followed by pop. Over 50% of the top ten results are artists specializing in pop (or pop-adjacent) genres. Grammy award-winning artists Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Harry Styles all feature among the top musicians that help learners stay focused during their driving hazard tests.

While the majority of the study participants passed their virtual driving test (scoring at least 44/75), neither classical musician Bach nor Megan Thee Stallion helped participants spot and react to hazards, with participants listening to these artists scoring an average of 42.5 and 37.5, respectively.

Driving and listening to music safely

With safety always the highest priority when driving, the experts at Auto Trader are reminding drivers of the best-practice when it comes to listening to music while driving.

1.Keep your volume low, and don’t wear headphones

Driving codes across many countries warn that loud music can be a distraction. So, when listening to music whilst driving make sure it's at a volume that still allows you to hear hazards such as traffic and other road noises. Avoid listening to music in your headphones, as this can further obscure your hearing and prevent you from hearing potential dangers and hazards around you.

2.Avoid adjusting your music while practicing, and never do it while driving

Changing the music on your phone or entertainment system could also deemed a distraction and could land you with a fine under some driving codes. Set the volume at a safe level before beginning your drive, and don’t skip any songs or change the music until you’ve come to a complete stop.

Erin Baker, Editorial Director at Auto Trader, commented: “We all love listening to our favorite artists and songs while we’re on the road, with playlists curated specifically for long drives. Many car buyers take advantage of our leasing options in order to drive car models that boast the latest in entertainment technology and incredible sound systems, with high-end speakers that are ideal for music fans who want to appreciate every beat of their favorite artists' tracks. But with concentration so key while we’re behind the wheel, we were interested to find out exactly which musicians are best to listen to while driving.”

For more details on the study visit: https://www.autotrader.co.uk/cars/leasing/music-to-stay-in-control/



