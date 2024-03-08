RadioandMusic
News |  08 Mar 2024 13:55 |  By RnMTeam

The Distinguished Order of Disobedience (The D.O.O.D.) question authority in new single “Subterfuge”

MUMBAI: The Distinguished Order of Disobedience (The D.O.O.D.), from Sarasota, Florida, USA, is back with a vengeance, ready to shake the foundations of the metal scene with their latest single, “Subterfuge”. Following the success of their January 2023 single release, “Chaos for the Fly”, The D.O.O.D. is set to continue their musical onslaught, gearing up for the launch of their upcoming studio album in mid-2024. The band comments on the single:

“Subterfuge is the second single to be released, and it is a banger. It calls back to the days of thrash metal and has a defiant spirit in itself. This song takes a look at how we as a people in this country and others, regardless of political affiliation, are lied to on a regular basis for the gain of the greedy. It aims to speak to all of the common people and encourage everyone to speak up for what they believe in and not take everything that is fed to them by people in power at face value. We don’t believe in telling people where to hang their political hats, but rather to remind everyone to question authority, and that many speaking up as one is more powerful than the few.”

This single, along with the upcoming full-length is the next evolution of The D.O.O.D.’s music. They try to change a little with every album without compromising who they are, and this release moves them forward while paying homage to some of their favorite metal influences. They hope listeners will find “Subterfuge” exciting and thought-provoking, all the while keeping things fun.

Established in 2004, The D.O.O.D. has steadily risen to prominence, captivating audiences with their unique blend of hard-hitting music and theatrical stage presence. With five studio albums under their belt, direct support for numerous national acts, and a standout performance at one of America's largest music festivals, The D.O.O.D. is rapidly solidifying their place on the national stage. They are recommended for fans of Lamb of God, Pantera, and Avatar.

“Subterfuge” was released on February 14, 2024, and is available from SelfMadeRecords L.L.C. and digitally distributed by Earache Records at the following links:

Spotify - https://sptfy.com/Q9yf

Apple Music - https://apple.co/3v1Qo0f

Amazon - https://amzn.to/4bZT5A5

Bandcamp - https://thedoodthedistinguishedorderofdisobedience.bandcamp.com

 

