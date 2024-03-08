RadioandMusic
News |  08 Mar 2024 13:19 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Anuja Sahai collaborates with Saregama Music Company for reprise version of iconic song

MUMBAI: Saregama Music Company is thrilled to announce its partnership with the renowned singer Anuja Sahai for the production of a reprise version of one of the most iconic songs, Yara Seeli Seeli , in its repertoire and many more songs are on the way. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards revitalizing classic melodies for contemporary audiences.

Anuja Sahai, celebrated for her distinctive vocal style and emotive renditions, brings a fresh perspective to this timeless composition. With her unique blend of talent and artistry, Anuja promises to infuse the song with renewed energy while staying true to its original essence.

The reprise version features contemporary arrangements and innovative production techniques, breathing new life into the beloved classic. It is poised to resonate with audiences worldwide, appealing to both seasoned aficionados and newcomers alike. Yara Seeli Seeli is uniquely recreated by Sunil Singh at Kamakhya Studios.

"I am honored to collaborate with Saregama Music Company on this prestigious undertaking," expressed Anuja Sahai. "This song holds a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts, and I am committed to delivering a rendition that evokes nostalgia while embracing modern sensibilities. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with listeners and celebrating the enduring magic of melody."

Anuja Sahai is a versatile singer celebrated for her soulful renditions and dynamic performances. With a captivating stage presence and a penchant for musical experimentation, Anuja has garnered acclaim for her contributions to the contemporary music scene. Through her compelling interpretations and emotive storytelling, she continues to enchant audiences worldwide.

