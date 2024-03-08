Rohan Solomon: From singer-songwriter to CEO - leading The Synergy Group into a new era of music and education

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Rohan Solomon expands horizons, leads The Synergy Group into a new era

Celebrating two decades of musical creativity with his acclaimed album "Strung Out To Dry" in 2023, Rohan Solomon embarks on a new journey as the Founder and CEO of The Synergy Group. This transition marks a significant evolution from being solely a singer-songwriter to now spearheading a multifaceted enterprise encompassing Synergy Audio Productions, Synergy Institute of Music, and Synergy Audio Institute.

In an exclusive interview, Rohan Solomon shares insights into his motivation behind this career expansion and the vision driving The Synergy Group's diverse components. "It was a very organic and natural progression and expansion," Rohan reflects. "I’ve actually always dreamed of owning my own studio (Synergy Audio Productions) since the first time I ever recorded in one." The Synergy Group comprises three verticals, with Synergy Audio Productions at its core.

Rohan explains, "We offer recording, editing, mixing, mastering, Audio books, Voice Overs, and Dubbing services. Plus, we are one of the very rare studios in North India equipped to mix music and scores in the Dolby Atmos format." Designed by Munro Acoustics, renowned for their work with Abbey Road Studios, the studio embodies excellence in audio production. The journey into education with Synergy Institute of Music (SIM) and Synergy Audio Institute followed a natural progression.

Rohan's passion for teaching audio engineering, combined with a desire to explore music education, led to the founding of SIM. "We teach Trinity Courses and Wirth Academy courses for Piano, Guitars, Violin, Vocals, Drums, and more," Rohan elaborates. "Additionally, we have our own syllabus tailored for younger children." Looking ahead, Rohan articulates his aspirations for The Synergy Group, emphasizing a community-centric approach. "I really want to create a safe space for musicians and students to come and grow," he shares. "It’s as much about giving back to the community and teaching the next generation as it is about being a business."

Addressing the balance between his roles as an artist and an entrepreneur, Rohan affirms his commitment to both pursuits. "I’ll always be a singer-songwriter at heart," he asserts. "But I may take a brief hiatus just to push and get the ball rolling for the Synergy Group. It’s new and needs nurturing and needs all my attention right now."

As Rohan Solomon embarks on this new chapter, his dedication to fostering creativity and nurturing talent remains unwavering. With The Synergy Group poised for growth, his innovative spirit continues to shape the landscape of music and education in India.