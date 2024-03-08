RadioandMusic
News |  08 Mar 2024 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

Naram Kaalja, Garam Tabiyat; An ode to Chamkila's biggest fans - Happy Women's Day!

MUMBAI: Releasing soon, Naram Kaalja, is a song that gives a tongue-in-cheek expression to the “female gaze”. This dance anthem from the upcoming Imtiaz Ali film, Amar Singh Chamkila, showcases the fan frenzy that Chamkila's music created amongst women of all ages.

Such was the craze of Chamkila amongst the women that they would throng the terraces of the houses around his Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) in droves and at times their numbers would be so high that the roofs would cave in, a fact that earned Chamkila the title – Kotha Dhau Kalakaar (the Roof Breaker)!!
Sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Yashika Sikka and Pooja Tiwari with music by the maestro AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, this one is all set to be the dance anthem this season with a Naram Kaalja, Garam Tabiyat!! Watch this space for more. Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

The music of the film is on Saregama. Watch Amar Singh Chamkila, premiering April 12, exclusively on Netflix.

