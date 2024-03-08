RadioandMusic
News |  08 Mar 2024 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

'Jawan' girl Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's new single 'Manchala Dil' is out on International Women's Day

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya has dropped her collaborative single 'Manchala Dil' from the upcoming album 'Women of the Now' on International Women's Day.

"I'm thrilled about our collaborative single 'Manchala Dil' from the album 'Women of the Now,' featuring Utsavi Jha, Akanksha Sethi, and Sanjana Devarajan. Each singer represents a distinct journey, culminating in a collective anthem," said the indie singer and songwriter. Meanwhile, the young musician had just received the 'Women On Top' award on International Women's Day in Gurgaon for being at the top of her game. This makes her Women's Day celebration doubly special.

The singer-actress, who became a household name after 'Jawan', believes in celebrating women every day for their struggles, sacrifices, and talent. Alongside this project, she expresses excitement about her title track in the Telugu film 'Chaari 111,' where she explores singing in a new language. "I am not acquainted with the language at all so, it was really fun to sing a completely new language that I haven’t sung in before.

Telugu is very rhythmic! Simon’s composition of the song is reminiscent of cult spy thriller soundtracks. I am excited to see how my audience feels about it," said the graduate of Berklee School of Music. Apart from 'Chaari 111', she is also looking forward to another Malayalam song in the film 'Varshangalkku Shesham'. Busy with her debut Bengali film and the upcoming season 2 of 'Broken News' in May, she hints at an exciting new single blending afrobeats with Hindi and Punjabi. She also shares her enthusiasm for signing up for a non-fiction Sony Liv show, making 2024 a promising year for the versatile artiste.

"I'm currently working on a Bengali film and have just signed a non-fiction Sony Liv show. I'm very excited for this year," said the young actress-singer.

