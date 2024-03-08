RadioandMusic
News |  08 Mar 2024

Celebrate Women's Day with Amazon Music: A Playlist and Podcast Roundup!

MUMBAI: This Women’s Day let's turn up the volume and celebrate the incredible spirit and talent of women worldwide with Amazon Music! Get set to jump into a specially curated playlist jam-packed with music by talented women singers.

From sassy Indian pop beats to fierce hip hop vibes, there's a genre for every groove. But wait, there's more! Get ready to dive into podcasts that don't just talk, they groove!
Amazon Music is preparing to honor the incredible accomplishments of women worldwide.

So, grab your headphones and get ready to dance, laugh, and be inspired with Amazon Music this Women's Day!

Diverse Music Selection
Explore music by women singers in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and international hits, spanning genres like Indian pop and hip hop.

Women in Music (Hindi)
Enjoy the magic of Hindi music with this playlist featuring the talented women from Sunidhi Chauhan to Shreya Ghoshal and Jonita Gandhi who are a part of the industry. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, immerse yourself in their melodious journey

Women in Music: Tamil
Discover the enchanting world of Tamil music as celebrated women artists from Shakthisree Gopalan to Shilpa Rao take center stage in this captivating playlist. From soulful melodies to upbeat anthems, experience the rich diversity of Tamil music through their incredible talent

Women in Music (International)
Unleash the power of female voices in music with this international playlist curated by Amazon's Music Experts. From chart-topping hits from Taylor Swift to powerful female singers like Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and many more, immerse yourself in a collection that showcases the best of women's musical prowess across genres.

Podcast Picks
Dive into empowering and insightful podcasts available on Amazon Music:

What The Hell Navya Season 2:
Join Navya as she navigates through life's ups and downs with humor and wit, offering a fresh perspective on modern challenges.

The Dr. Cuterus Podcast:
In the empowering podcast Dr. Cuterus you can come in and explore the private realm of women's health. Busting prevalent myths along the road, this podcast takes on the complexities of woman’s health with fearlessness.

How I Masaba:
Join Masaba as she gives you an inside look at the significant things that accomplished women in our culture do, as well as the events and activities that shaped who they are.
Celebrate Women's Day with Amazon Music, where every song and story celebrates the strength, resilience, and creativity of women everywhere!

