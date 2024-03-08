Arindam's Kailash is ready to Radiate Spiritual Vibes

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Fame Music Producer Arindam Bhadra Bumba who's work always creates a stir recently released his instrumental Kailash. Kailash is a mesmerizing instrumental that depicts profound musical dedication amalgamated with spirituality.
Arindam's composition earned high appreciation on social media and among musical critics. The musical tribute happens to be a very relevant project for Shiv Ratri.
Arindam Bhadra Bumba has worked with many artist so far. The ace composer has composed television and social commercials for reputed brands. Arindam's claim to fame is indubitably the project Vandemataram Mantra Gaan where he collaborated with singing sensation Soumita Saha. The music video made it to UK's Lift off Film Makers Session Film Fest, and Angaelica Film Festival, Spain. After Vandemataram Mantra the musical duos EDM fusion project Yaad Piya Ki turned out to be a huge hit. The composer already worked for background score of many short films and series. Some of his experimental work namely Deep Breathe and Tranquil Ardour are mention worthy work from the composer . Both are trending on meta music library.
The kolkata based composer is all set to come up with many more work on spiritual music and genres that aren't explored much. Kailash by Arindam Bhadra Bumba has been released and distributed by MeloTunes . The music video is Streaming on Melotunes official YouTube channel.
