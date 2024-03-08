RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Mar 2024 13:27 |  By RnMTeam

Arindam's Kailash is ready to Radiate Spiritual Vibes

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Fame Music Producer Arindam Bhadra Bumba who's work always creates a stir recently released his instrumental Kailash. Kailash is a mesmerizing instrumental that depicts profound musical dedication amalgamated with spirituality.

Arindam's composition earned high appreciation on social media and among musical critics. The musical tribute happens to be a very relevant project for Shiv Ratri.
Arindam Bhadra Bumba has worked with many artist so far. The ace composer has composed television and social commercials for reputed brands. Arindam's claim to fame is indubitably the project Vandemataram Mantra Gaan where he collaborated with singing sensation Soumita Saha. The music video made it to UK's Lift off Film Makers Session Film Fest, and Angaelica Film Festival, Spain. After Vandemataram Mantra the musical duos EDM fusion project Yaad Piya Ki turned out to be a huge hit. The composer already worked for background score of many short films and series. Some of his experimental work namely Deep Breathe and Tranquil Ardour are mention worthy work from the composer . Both are trending on meta music library.

The kolkata based composer is all set to come up with many more work on spiritual music and genres that aren't explored much. Kailash by Arindam Bhadra Bumba has been released and distributed by MeloTunes . The music video is Streaming on Melotunes official YouTube channel.

Tags
Arindam Bhadra EDM Soumita Saha Youtube Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 08 Mar 2024

Rohan Solomon: From singer-songwriter to CEO - leading The Synergy Group into a new era of music and education

MUMBAI: Singer-Songwriter Rohan Solomon expands horizons, leads The Synergy Group into a new era

read more
 | 08 Mar 2024

The Distinguished Order of Disobedience (The D.O.O.D.) question authority in new single “Subterfuge”

MUMBAI: The Distinguished Order of Disobedience (The D.O.O.D.), from Sarasota, Florida, USA, is back with a vengeance, ready to shake the foundations of the metal scene with their latest single, “Subterfuge”.

read more
 | 08 Mar 2024

Emo Rock band Love Ghost unleash new EP "The Speed of Dreaming"

MUMBAI: “THE SPEED OF DREAMING” by Love Ghost features 4 songs recorded in Mexico City. The music carries the emotional journey that our sleep sometimes leads us on. The 4 songs include music videos,

read more
 | 08 Mar 2024

Celebrate Women's Day with Amazon Music: A Playlist and Podcast Roundup!

MUMBAI: This Women’s Day let's turn up the volume and celebrate the incredible spirit and talent of women worldwide with Amazon Music! Get set to jump into a specially curated playlist jam-packed with music by talented women singers.

read more
 | 08 Mar 2024

Singer Anuja Sahai collaborates with Saregama Music Company for reprise version of iconic song

MUMBAI: Saregama Music Company is thrilled to announce its partnership with the renowned singer Anuja Sahai for the production of a reprise version of one of the most iconic songs, Yara Seeli Seeli , in its repertoire and many more songs are on the way.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Third Time’s a charm for Gurdas Maan at Red FM’s Sounds of Punjab

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of “Sread more

Empowering Music Creators: Insights from Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), delved into the intricaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Jawan' girl Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's new single 'Manchala Dil' is out on International Women's Day

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya has dropped her collaborative single 'Manchala Dil' from the upcoming album '...read more

2
Naram Kaalja, Garam Tabiyat; An ode to Chamkila's biggest fans - Happy Women's Day!

MUMBAI: Releasing soon, Naram Kaalja, is a song that gives a tongue-in-cheek expression to the “female gaze”. This dance anthem from the upcoming...read more

3
Celebrate Women's Day with Amazon Music: A Playlist and Podcast Roundup!

MUMBAI: This Women’s Day let's turn up the volume and celebrate the incredible spirit and talent of women worldwide with Amazon Music! Get set to...read more

4
Singer Anuja Sahai collaborates with Saregama Music Company for reprise version of iconic song

MUMBAI: Saregama Music Company is thrilled to announce its partnership with the renowned singer Anuja Sahai for the production of a reprise version...read more

5
The Distinguished Order of Disobedience (The D.O.O.D.) question authority in new single “Subterfuge”

MUMBAI: The Distinguished Order of Disobedience (The D.O.O.D.), from Sarasota, Florida, USA, is back with a vengeance, ready to shake the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games