Shahid Mallya sets a new record, becomes first singer whose song 'Dil Khona' becomes the main theme and narrative of a movie

MUMBAI: Shahid Mallya is one of the most admired and talented young singers that we have in the country in today's time. Over the years, he's proven his talent and mettle on many occasions and we can keep naming the chartbusters from our end.

One of his recent chartbusters from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani aka 'Kudmayi' grabbed attention and even earned the talented singer a 'Filmfare' nomination. While we all still enjoy his recent chartbusters and the old beauties that he sung, it's now time to quickly shift the focus a little and focus on his upcoming track aka 'Dil Khona' from 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'. Yes, that's right.

Given the kind of success that Shahid has enjoyed in the recent past, expectations are really high from his end with 'Dil Khona' and no wonder, netizens are confident that he will live up to it. A small glimpse of the song audio has already pleased our pair of ears and now, we simply can't wait for the song's video to be released later.

Additionally, it is a sad romantic song and the buzz is that the entire film is based on the song. Given the fact that something like this has never happened in the past in Indian cinema, this is a special feat indeed for Shahid Mallya. On being asked about this unique achievement, he shares and we quote, "As an artiste, Dil Khona has been really special and heartfelt.

Usually, we are used to seeing movies and the song being around the narrative of the movie. But then, here, the situation is totally different. This is quite literally the first time when a whole movie is based on a single song and that speaks volumes of how important the track is in context of the movie. It is a beautiful sad romantic song and it sets the story of the movie rolling big time. In fact, this is the sole reason why we are releasing the song with the movie and not prior because if the song releases beforehand, it almost gives away the whole plot of the movie. The picturisation of the song indeed plays a pivotal role in narrating the story and hence, we have to keep it 'hush hush' till the movie releases.

So, this is a calculated move to keep it this way. I am so glad that my song is pretty much sailing the ship of this movie. Looking forward to a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and looking forward to continuing the good quality work from my end. Thanks to one and all.” While we acknowledge the fact that Shahid has been delivering top-notch classics from his end, we cannot help but realize the fact that his collaborations with Amit Trivedi have always been a humongous success. Yes, that's right.

All of Amit Trivedi's recent songs have been sung by him and that speaks volumes of the belief that Amit has on him and the talent that he has. Here's wishing the super talented and lovely singer Shahid Mallya good luck and best wishes for this song as well as all his future endeavours. Stay tuned for more updates.