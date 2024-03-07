RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Mar 2024 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

Project Pabst announces Billy Idol, T-Pain, Big Thief, Denzel Curry, Violent Femmes, Manchester Orchestra, Gossip, Soccer Mommy + more for 2024 return

MUMBAI: Project Pabst, produced by Pabst Blue Ribbon, is excited to unveil the music lineup for its highly anticipated return, taking place at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon for the first time in seven years this July 27 and 28. Project Pabst is a two-day, two-stage celebration of live music, beer, and the local culture of the Pacific Northwest.

Project Pabst’s lineup was curated to showcase iconic acts alongside modern favorites and rising stars. The festival brings out punk rock pioneer Billy Idol and hip-hop trailblazer and party starter T-Pain, as well as indie and alternative stars BigThief and Violent Femmes. Beloved Portland heroes, Gossip, make their long-awaited return, and hip-hop acts of the moment like Denzel Curry and Kenny Mason bring their electrifying stage presences.

The lineup’s curatorial depths run deeper with indie rock bands Manchester Orchestra and STRFKR, the sophisticated song writing of Soccer Mommy, garage-psych inspired Shannon & The Clams, punk rockers Jeff Rosenstock and Militarie Gun, neighboring Seattle rock band La Luz, and many many more.

Project Pabst has a legacy of bringing out incredible artists, with past performances from Tame Impala, Blondie, Nas, Iggy Pop, and more. The festival demonstrates Pabst Blue Ribbon’s continued dedication to championing music and art, and will showcase installations by visual artists, as well as unique vendors and local food options.

“Ten years ago, the team threw the first Project Pabst in Portland, and this year we have the opportunity to bring it back to the city where it all started. We set out to create a festival that PBR fans would love, and I’m really proud of how this lineup delivers.” – Rachel Keeton, PBR Brand Director

Tickets for Project Pabst will go on sale on March 8 at 10am PST at the link here. Project Pabst is a 21+ event. Pre-sale tickets start at $99, with general on sale tickets being $115.

Project Pabst 2024 Lineup

Saturday
Billy Idol
T-Pain
Violent Femmes
Gossip
STRFKR
Shannon & The Clams
DEHD
La Luz
Home Front
Alien Boy

Sunday
Big Thief
Denzel Curry
Manchester Orchestra
Jeff Rosenstock
Soccer Mommy
Militarie Gun
Kenny Mason
Miya Folick
Sweeping Promises
Glitterfox

Tags
Billy Idol T-Pain Denzel Curry Gossip Songs Singer music
Related news
 | 07 Mar 2024

Budapest, Hungary Post-Hardcore veterans THE IDORU returning with new album 'Undertow' on April 26 via Swedish Label Black Star Foundation

MUMBAI: Budapest, Hungary post-hardcore vets The Idoru will release the new LP 'Undertow' via Swedish label Black Star Foundation on April 26. The new single + video "This Ship Will Sail" is the follow up to the album's lead single "The King Is Naked" which debuted in February.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

My Hero Academia: Movie 4 - Trailer, Visual, Title, and Premiere Date Revealed!

MUMBAI: The upcoming My Hero Academia film has unveiled its trailer, visual, title, and premiere date. Titled "My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next," the film is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 2.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

CASA BACARDÍ brings its immersive Caribbean festival to Bengaluru

MUMBAI: The Caribbean-themed CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods festival is coming to Bengaluru this March in an exciting fusion of music, dance, art, fashion, & mixology Continuing to bring its Caribbean roots to India, BACARDÍ is bringing CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods to Bengaluru at Pebble - ‘The

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

Announce Brand New Self-Titled LP due out April 12 on Don Giovanni Records

MUMBAI: Minneapolis’ indie rock heroes Bad Bad Hats have announced their brand new self-titled album due out April 12 on Don Giovanni Records.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

PARALINE portray an epic battle between polar opposites in their "Hyperdynamic" music video, EP album 'Sound Weapon' out now!

MUMBAI: (alternative rock) are back with a new music video entitled "Hyperdynamic". This is the third music video from their new EP album Sound Weapon which was recently released on March 1, 2024 via Eclipse Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Third Time’s a charm for Gurdas Maan at Red FM’s Sounds of Punjab

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of “Sread more

Empowering Music Creators: Insights from Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), delved into the intricaread more

top# 5 articles

1
My Hero Academia: Movie 4 - Trailer, Visual, Title, and Premiere Date Revealed!

MUMBAI: The upcoming My Hero Academia film has unveiled its trailer, visual, title, and premiere date. Titled "My Hero Academia the Movie: You're...read more

2
PARALINE portray an epic battle between polar opposites in their "Hyperdynamic" music video, EP album 'Sound Weapon' out now!

MUMBAI: (alternative rock) are back with a new music video entitled "Hyperdynamic". This is the third music video from their new EP album Sound...read more

3
Announce Brand New Self-Titled LP due out April 12 on Don Giovanni Records

MUMBAI: Minneapolis’ indie rock heroes Bad Bad Hats have announced their brand new self-titled album due out April 12 on Don Giovanni Records. The...read more

4
HARD Summer announces Disclosure, FISHER + Chris Lake, Nelly Furtado, Jamie xx, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker, Kenny Beats, Channel Tres, Dillon Francis, TroyBoi + more for 2024 edition

MUMBAI: HARD Events has announced the highly anticipated lineup for its 2024 edition of HARD Summer Music Festival. For the first time, HARD Summer...read more

5
Project Pabst announces Billy Idol, T-Pain, Big Thief, Denzel Curry, Violent Femmes, Manchester Orchestra, Gossip, Soccer Mommy + more for 2024 return

MUMBAI: Project Pabst, produced by Pabst Blue Ribbon, is excited to unveil the music lineup for its highly anticipated return, taking place at...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games