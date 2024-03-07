RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Mar 2024 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

PARALINE portray an epic battle between polar opposites in their "Hyperdynamic" music video, EP album 'Sound Weapon' out now!

MUMBAI: (alternative rock) are back with a new music video entitled "Hyperdynamic". This is the third music video from their new EP album Sound Weapon which was recently released on March 1, 2024 via Eclipse Records. The music video was directed by Leo Andersen, and the album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Paraline.

"Hyperdynamic” is a strong and balanced track, an uncompromisingly powerful wall of sound.” says lead vocalist Leo Andresen. “This song encompasses all the strong aspects of our sound at the moment, serving as both a personal manifesto and a guide to our philosophy on life. For many of our close friends, this song is a cherished favorite and it was important for us to celebrate it with a music video. It was a challenging task - to visually reinforce and even amplify the song’s dynamics, so I’ll let you be the judge if we managed to achieve this.” Lead guitarist Kirill Langley continues, “We always push ourselves to the limit. We try to do something interesting and unusual, something no one has ever done before, and something that we will be proud of years from now. We greatly appreciate the people who love our music, and we give it our all to surprise and impress them. We want listeners to have a great time with Paraline and experience real emotions! In that sense, "Hyperdynamic" stands as a captivating piece of work. And I believe this video brings us closer to our listeners and alternative rock fans worldwide - by showing them something they haven't ever seen before.” Bassist Alex Shustoff adds, “Each music video we make becomes increasingly difficult, and the filming of ‘Hyperdynamic’ was exceptionally demanding. Like any other creative endeavor, it was a voluminous and multi-layered process: preparation, execution, walking a path that neither you nor any of your acquaintances have walked before. At the same time, it is a very fulfilling process. You have to figure everything out, become an engineer, a pyrotechnician, or a stunt performer in one day with no chance for mistakes. Such challenging tasks and stress really develop you, and you learn something new every time and become morally and physically stronger...or you break, there's no other option. You rarely think about this as a viewer, but now I'm on the other side of the curtain, and I can say that not everyone can handle it. But when you see the result, these songs and these videos - it's incredibly cool. I can't wait to perform this live now!”
The new EP titled Sound Weapon by alternative rock band Paraline is a battle cry straight from the soul. Packed into a military box featured on the album cover, this "weapon" thematically explores the glory and tragedy of mirrored duality through its music: parallel lines symmetrically perfect yet never connecting, like the brothers in the band. Musically, the groove is the key to the cages of the lockup, and it was recently released on March 1, 2024. The regal guitars open the war-chest, and the vocals are a smooth and lustrous searchlight chasing fear to the shadows and demons back into their snake pits. Plainly, the band takes rock music to a new level. The lyrics, interpreted literally, explore the chains and shackles of society, friends gone wrong, politics and relationships, and denials leading to emptiness. Moreso, however, this album is an epic example of what is most coveted in any art form. Sound Weapon is a sketchbook for the listener’s past and a launching pad for unrequited, bold imagination. Whether you see heaven, cold hell, the dazzling skin of the sun, or a sinister mist underneath a low moon, this record paints pictures that celebrate your journey and make your mystery rich and immortal. Now it is your turn to find out - what is in the box.

Listen to Sound Weapon at https://lnk.to/prlsnd

For more information about Paraline and their “Hyperdynamic” music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer!

Paraline discography
Sound Weapon (EP) - 2024
Apocalypse Now (single) - 2021
Time Has Gone Too Far (single) - 2019
The Fall (single) - 2019
The One (single) - 2019
Demonstration Record (EP) – 2017

Paraline lineup
Leo "Light" Andersen (Lead Vocals, Guitar), Kirill Langley (Lead Guitar), Alex Shustoff (Bass Guitar), Kirill Pargin (Drums)

Tags
PARALINE portray Hyperdynamic music EP Sound Weapon
Related news
 | 07 Mar 2024

Budapest, Hungary Post-Hardcore veterans THE IDORU returning with new album 'Undertow' on April 26 via Swedish Label Black Star Foundation

MUMBAI: Budapest, Hungary post-hardcore vets The Idoru will release the new LP 'Undertow' via Swedish label Black Star Foundation on April 26. The new single + video "This Ship Will Sail" is the follow up to the album's lead single "The King Is Naked" which debuted in February.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

My Hero Academia: Movie 4 - Trailer, Visual, Title, and Premiere Date Revealed!

MUMBAI: The upcoming My Hero Academia film has unveiled its trailer, visual, title, and premiere date. Titled "My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next," the film is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 2.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

CASA BACARDÍ brings its immersive Caribbean festival to Bengaluru

MUMBAI: The Caribbean-themed CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods festival is coming to Bengaluru this March in an exciting fusion of music, dance, art, fashion, & mixology Continuing to bring its Caribbean roots to India, BACARDÍ is bringing CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods to Bengaluru at Pebble - ‘The

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

Announce Brand New Self-Titled LP due out April 12 on Don Giovanni Records

MUMBAI: Minneapolis’ indie rock heroes Bad Bad Hats have announced their brand new self-titled album due out April 12 on Don Giovanni Records.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

Shahid Mallya sets a new record, becomes first singer whose song 'Dil Khona' becomes the main theme and narrative of a movie

MUMBAI: Shahid Mallya is one of the most admired and talented young singers that we have in the country in today's time. Over the years, he's proven his talent and mettle on many occasions and we can keep naming the chartbusters from our end.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Third Time’s a charm for Gurdas Maan at Red FM’s Sounds of Punjab

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of “Sread more

Empowering Music Creators: Insights from Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), delved into the intricaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Announce Brand New Self-Titled LP due out April 12 on Don Giovanni Records

MUMBAI: Minneapolis’ indie rock heroes Bad Bad Hats have announced their brand new self-titled album due out April 12 on Don Giovanni Records. The...read more

2
HARD Summer announces Disclosure, FISHER + Chris Lake, Nelly Furtado, Jamie xx, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker, Kenny Beats, Channel Tres, Dillon Francis, TroyBoi + more for 2024 edition

MUMBAI: HARD Events has announced the highly anticipated lineup for its 2024 edition of HARD Summer Music Festival. For the first time, HARD Summer...read more

3
Project Pabst announces Billy Idol, T-Pain, Big Thief, Denzel Curry, Violent Femmes, Manchester Orchestra, Gossip, Soccer Mommy + more for 2024 return

MUMBAI: Project Pabst, produced by Pabst Blue Ribbon, is excited to unveil the music lineup for its highly anticipated return, taking place at...read more

4
Shahid Mallya sets a new record, becomes first singer whose song 'Dil Khona' becomes the main theme and narrative of a movie

MUMBAI: Shahid Mallya is one of the most admired and talented young singers that we have in the country in today's time. Over the years, he's proven...read more

5
PARALINE portray an epic battle between polar opposites in their "Hyperdynamic" music video, EP album 'Sound Weapon' out now!

MUMBAI: (alternative rock) are back with a new music video entitled "Hyperdynamic". This is the third music video from their new EP album Sound...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games