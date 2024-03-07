My Hero Academia: Movie 4 - Trailer, Visual, Title, and Premiere Date Revealed!

MUMBAI: The upcoming My Hero Academia film has unveiled its trailer, visual, title, and premiere date. Titled "My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next," the film is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 2. Directed by Tensai Okamura (known for Darker than Black) at BONES, the movie features familiar faces from the TV series and previous films, including scriptwriter Yosuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and composer Yuki Hayashi.

Original manga creator Kohei Horikoshi will serve as the general supervisor and original character designer for the film, which will present an original storyline unfolding concurrently with the current TV anime. The plot revolves around the collapse of a once-safe society, introducing a mysterious giant fortress and a figure reminiscent of the former "Symbol of Peace."

This marks the fourth installment in the My Hero Academia film franchise, following Two Heroes (2018), Heroes Rising (2019), and World Heroes' Mission (2021). The latter, released in the United States in October 2021, exceeded $10 million in earnings.

My Hero Academia Movie 4 Release Date

Meanwhile, fans can anticipate the seventh season of the My Hero Academia television anime, starting with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special on April 6, followed by the main season seven anime on May 4, picking up from episode 139 of the overall series.

The recently concluded sixth season, which premiered in October 2022, ran for two cours, totaling 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime simultaneously with its Japanese broadcast, providing an English dub, while Toonami aired the series. Additionally, the My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle special anime episode debuted in October, further expanding the franchise's reach and popularity.