HARD Summer announces Disclosure, FISHER + Chris Lake, Nelly Furtado, Jamie xx, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker, Kenny Beats, Channel Tres, Dillon Francis, TroyBoi + more for 2024 edition

MUMBAI: HARD Events has announced the highly anticipated lineup for its 2024 edition of HARD Summer Music Festival. For the first time, HARD Summer will take place at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, on August 3 and 4, 2024.
Since its debut edition in 2008, HARD Summer has cemented itself as a staple of the Southern California festival scene, growing steadily while showcasing its signature multi-genre curatorial ethos and Y2K aesthetic. The festival is now the largest electronic music event in Los Angeles and a stronghold for the city’s diverse melting pot of musical styles and influences.
HARD’s 2024 lineup continues to showcase a reflection of the festival’s multi-genre ethos, where the top tier of electronic music blends with champions of the underground scene, marquee crossover and live acts, and the best and brightest of the next generation.
A host of headlining acts will soundtrack a massive welcome for HARD Summer to its new home of Hollywood Park, led by GRAMMY-nominated brotherly production duo Disclosure, the electrifying FISHER + Chris Lake: Under Constructioncollaborative show, and hard-hitting REZZMAU5 collaboration of Rezz and deadmau5. HARD will also welcome special guests including revitalized UK electronic duo Chase & Status and GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado with her catalog of iconic hits. More highlights include globally celebrated international trio Major Lazer and forward-thinking beatmaker Jamie xx.
HARD Summer’s crossover talent is spearheaded by the smooth styling house and hip-hop inspired beats of Channel Tres, energetic performance duo Sofi Tukker playing a DJ Set, multi-instrumentalist live act and singer-songwriter Elderbrook, elite producer and DJ Kenny Beats, and Rinse FM voice turned skilled selector Jyoty.
HARD has always been on the cutting edge of electronic curation, exemplified by its bookings of left-of-center strains of dance music and the direction of its newly reimagined HARD Records. These high BPM, light-hearted sonics will be strongly represented by the likes of Partiboi69 and KETTAMA’s KETBOI69, ground breaking UK production duo Overmono, the wide ranging stylings of Interplanetary Criminal, the Latin inspired productions of INVT, and rave inspired Berlin duo DJHeartstring. Next generation favorites like Bianca Oblivionand Panteros666 are also among the billing.
HARD’s underground house and techno curation celebrates storied icons on the international circuit who routinely take over the world’s most coveted dancefloors from Ibiza to Tulum. Mochakk will bring his engaging stage presence to the fold, playing out hits like his recent smash ‘Jealous’. Various artists will present a special coming together of styles in unique back to backs including Seth Troxler b2b DJ Tennis, Beltran b2b Classmatic, and HoneyLuv b2b Bontan. More highlights include the innovative and legendary Kerri Chandler plus clubland favorite Chloé Caillet.
Heavier sonics will also see no shortage, highlighted by Deadbeats Records label heads Zeds Dead, the head-splitting sounds of Subtronics, D&B favorites Sub Focus and Dimension, and emerging versatile producer Hamdi.
HARD Summer alumni who’ve continued to grow alongside the brand and reach varying levels of superstar status will also take center stage, featuring versatile house duo Tchami x Malaa: No Redemption, dance music titan and hitmaker Dillon Francis, and meteoric house and techno talent EliBrown. Additional highlights include the eclectic and hard-hitting Boys Noize, NITTI & Party Favor’s party-starting SIDEPIECE, trap sensation TroyBoi, and in-demand Aussie export Wax Motif.
This year, HARD Summer is relocating to the expansive Hollywood Park, situated on the renowned grounds of SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater. Spanning 300 acres, this mixed-use development promises a fresh experience for attendees. With its spacious layout, Hollywood Park offers ample room for dancing and exploration, interactive features, and innovative activations, ensuring a fully immersive music festival experience.
The HARD stage will play host to the festival’s marquee mainstage acts, while you can find the scene’s most in-demand house and techno names at the Pink Stage. The HARDER Stage will continue to place a focus on acts spanning multiple genres, while the Green Stage leans heavily into bass and dubstep. The always evolving and forward-thinking Purple Stage will shine light on high-energy, club-minded DJ sets and larger than life live performances.
Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP festival passes will be available for purchase beginning March 8 at 10AM PST. Fans will also have an opportunity at an early jump on passes via the SMS presale beginning 9AM PST. Visit HARD’s official website for more info and to sign up for presale. Additionally, HARD is also offering a $9.95 deposit for a limited time.
HARD Summer Music Festival 2024 Lineup (A-Z):
33 Below
Ahadadream
Alleycvt
ARMNHMR
AYYBO
Beltran b2b Classmatic
BEME
Bianca Oblivion
Boys Noize
BUNT.
Camden Cox
Carola
Channel Tres
Chase & Status
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Cole Knight
Curra
Dillon Francis
Dimension
Disclosure
DJ Heartstring
DJ Susan
Elderbrook
Eli Brown
FISHER + Chris Lake: Under Construction
Gudfella
Hamdi
Hayes Bradley
Hedex
HoneyLuv b2b Bontan
INFEKT
Interplanetary Criminal
INVT
Jamie xx
Juelz
Jyoty
Kanine
Kenny Beats
Kerri Chandler
KETBOI69 (PARTIBOI69 B2B KETTAMA)
Lake Hills
Level Up
Levity
Lupa
Major Lazer
Mary Droppinz
Matroda
Mochakk
Nazaar
Nelly Furtado
Notion
Oppidan
Overmono
Panteros666
Pocket
Ranger Trucco
Reaper
REZZMAU5
Saka b2b Fly
San Pacho
Seth Troxler b2b DJ Tennis
SIDEPIECE
Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)
SOSA
Sub Focus
Subtronics
Tchami x Malaa: No Redemption
Teko
TroyBoi
Wax Motif
Zeds Dead
