CASA BACARDÍ brings its immersive Caribbean festival to Bengaluru

MUMBAI: The Caribbean-themed CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods festival is coming to Bengaluru this March in an exciting fusion of music, dance, art, fashion, & mixology Continuing to bring its Caribbean roots to India, BACARDÍ is bringing CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods to Bengaluru at Pebble - ‘The jungle lounge’ on March 9, Saturday.

The experience offers an immersive blend of music, dance, art, fashion, food, and mixology, promising to be the highlight of your weekend. With House of Moods, BACARDÍ creates a dynamic platform for self-expression, bringing a perpetual tropical mood to Bengaluru's vibrant youth.

Here’s a full list of what you can expect to go down on this Saturday:

Get into the groove to 6 hours of nonstop Caribbean beats: Bring your dancing kicks this Saturday, as the House of Moods brings in an eclectic mix of performers to turn up the jams. The stellar lineup stars a mix of local talent and upcoming performers, including Kampai, Raka Ashok, Mary Ann, Vidur, Master Shifu, APCN (A Party Called Nanda), and DoubleT x Benkii - ensuring the peak musical mood for the night. From naturally dyed clothing to upcycled apparel ware, glam up your style game at the on-ground fashion pop-ups: Embrace the best in new age fashion with the curated styles of next gen fashion brands Grandma Would Approve & The Santra Project. Featuring upcycled and ethically made couture choices, find your way here to add to your glam quotient in a conscious way. Express yourself through art at the Screen Printing Workshop: Bring alive your creativity with a t-shirt as your canvas at the Screen Printing Workshop, where you can have fun with a variety of designs and flaunt them as your own creation! Discover the fun of making Bacardi cocktails, at the Mixology Workshop: Get your party mood on & learn how to make your favorite cocktails from BACARDÍ Trade Ambassador, Ishrat Kaur.

Turn up the heat on the dance floor at the Dancehall workshop with Yahvi Chavan: Add some island style spice to your dance game, at the Dancehall workshop. From the casual hip sway to high energy spins, learn from Yahvi Chavan to pick up some new moves that'll have you owning the dance floor through the night! Indulge in a delicious mix of scrumptious snacks and drinks: Enjoythe most delicious & indulgent food and drink pop ups at the House of Moods. Don’t forget to explore the delectable Bacardi cocktails at the pop up bars - there’s plenty to keep your tastebuds entertained. From music and dance to food, cocktails and fashion, the CASA BACARDÍ House of Moods is the place to be for your weekend in Bengaluru!

Event Details:

Date: March 9, 2024

Time: 5 PM onwards

Venue: Pebble, the Jungle Lounge | Bengaluru Get your tickets on Paytm Insider or here, and follow @casabacardiin & @homegrownin on Instagram for more updates.