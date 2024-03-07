After releasing the first song Ishq Mitaye from Amar Singh Chamkila, Saregama team treats fans with the songs making video with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila's first song Ishq Mitaye was released in February to a roaring response. Now adding to this anticipation Saregama’s team released a video of the song's making.
This video highlights the efforts Imtiaz and the actors have put into the film. Slated to release on Baisakhi, Imtiaz Ali's directorial spectacle is the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila. The late singer was fondly referred to as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. With this making video, fans are even more excited to see the film now. These will be sung by many renowned singers.
Both the lead actors have also lent their voices to some songs that were originally sung by Chamkila and Amarjot in Punjabi. Amar Singh Chamkila's music will be available on Saregama.
The film will be released on 12th April on Netflix.
