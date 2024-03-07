Acclaimed Indie-Folk duo Hollow Coves unveil new album 'Nothing To Lose'

MUMBAI: Hollow Coves make their return with the release of 'Nothing To Lose', the ascendant Australian duo’s sophomore album out now via Nettwerk Music Group. Across its eleven songs, 'Nothing To Lose' is a rallying cry for appreciating the here-and-now amidst the oversaturation and ephemera of the digital age - coupled with the anxiety and burnout that too-often accompany them.

It’s a collection that mines the underestimated powers of gratitude, perspective and simplicity; taking time to cherish the natural beauty of the world around us, and the presence of the ones we love. “We always try to write music that will challenge the listener to be authentic to themselves, to be more real and help them think about what they’re doing in this moment,” Hollow Coves’ Matt Carins and Ryan Henderson share.

The previous uplifting single “On the Way” from the new album has already amassed 35 million streams across all platforms in under three months of release.

<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dQ-UpV3dYMo?si=rZNIPTl4aV5MUeUm" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

'Nothing To Lose' marks Hollow Coves’ first full-length album since emerging as a true post-pandemic soundtrack for their fans’ special life moments - births, weddings, trips of a lifetime. Developing a grassroots following across social platforms, Hollow Coves’ music has been used in over one million TikTok videos, charted in the Top 20 for Most Used on Instagram Reels, and garnered over 200 million views on YouTube.

As a result, the band has been streamed over one billion times across streaming platforms, and grown a dedicated global audience and across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and the Philippines now in Hollow Coves' Top 10 streaming markets worldwide.



'Nothing To Lose' Tracklisting:

1. Nothing to Lose

2. Letting Go

3. Milk & Honey

4. Photographs

5. Harder to Fake It

6. Let’s Go

7. Purple

8. On The Way

9. Be Alright

10. Fact or Fiction

11. See You Soon