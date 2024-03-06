Tricksingh & Eyepatch team up for a Sonic Storm- '1234'

MUMBAI: Def Jam Recordings India proudly announces the release of Tricksingh's highly anticipated fifth rap single, "1234," set to drop on February 29th, 2024. Produced by the rising underground talent Eyepatch, this dynamic track promises to ignite the airwaves with its infectious energy and raw authenticity.

"1234" is not your average hip-hop anthem; it's a sonic explosion of tricksingh's trademark choppa flow blended with the gritty vibes of classic Harlem trap. The song is a blend of moshpit madness & lyrical genius, and you've got yourself a recipe for pure musical magic. With a dash of newfound confidence and a sprinkle of ambition, Tricksingh takes center stage, ready to conquer the rap game like never before. This latest release marks a significant departure from Tricksingh's previous single, "At The Afterparty," as he ventures into uncharted territory, exploring a diverse musical palette while staying true to his roots.

In expressing his excitement for the release, TrickSingh states, “1234 is probably the most fun track I have in my arsenal to perform live. This song was steadily improved over every concert and has slowly become a crowd favourite even pre release. With every track, I try to bring something new for my fans and listeners and hope this track does the same magic as the previous ones. I am eagerly looking forward to the chaos we’re going to pull off with this one!”