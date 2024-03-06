RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2024 14:10 |  By RnMTeam

Tricksingh & Eyepatch team up for a Sonic Storm- '1234'

MUMBAI: Def Jam Recordings India proudly announces the release of Tricksingh's highly anticipated fifth rap single, "1234," set to drop on February 29th, 2024. Produced by the rising underground talent Eyepatch, this dynamic track promises to ignite the airwaves with its infectious energy and raw authenticity.

"1234" is not your average hip-hop anthem; it's a sonic explosion of tricksingh's trademark choppa flow blended with the gritty vibes of classic Harlem trap. The song is a blend of moshpit madness & lyrical genius, and you've got yourself a recipe for pure musical magic. With a dash of newfound confidence and a sprinkle of ambition, Tricksingh takes center stage, ready to conquer the rap game like never before. This latest release marks a significant departure from Tricksingh's previous single, "At The Afterparty," as he ventures into uncharted territory, exploring a diverse musical palette while staying true to his roots.

In expressing his excitement for the release, TrickSingh states, “1234 is probably the most fun track I have in my arsenal to perform live. This song was steadily improved over every concert and has slowly become a crowd favourite even pre release. With every track, I try to bring something new for my fans and listeners and hope this track does the same magic as the previous ones. I am eagerly looking forward to the chaos we’re going to pull off with this one!”

Tags
Tricksingh Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Mar 2024

Singapore PM defends exclusive Taylor Swift deal amid neighboring criticism

MUMBAI: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has defended his government's decision to offer an incentive to Taylor Swift, ensuring that Singapore would be the sole destination in Southeast Asia for her world tour, asserting that it was not intended to be hostile towards neighbori

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

Swedish Metal Titans PRIME CREATION issue new studio update, pre-production ongoing + sign with Manic Music Booking Agency!

MUMBAI: Swedish Metal titans PRIME CREATION are currently busy in the studio, working on their upcoming new album. The band has just issued a new studio update, revealing more information on the new album alongside other great news!

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is Back

MUMBAI: It’s official. The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is back and accepting applications from music artists around the world from today.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

American-Chinese artist Allen Ling inches ‘Closer’ to a mushy earworm and maiden Asia tour with Flipsyde’s Dave Lopez

MUMBAI: Allen Ling, the American-Chinese sensation who made waves in 2023, is back with the love ballad "Closer" coinciding with his Asia tour in March 2024.

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Sinca Revisits Timbaland’s Classic with Way I Are Bootleg

MUMBAI: Following the release of her magical single Printemps on All Day I Dream, Montreal-based producer Sinca reveals her latest sonic offering, her Way I Are edit, available for free download via Melodic Diggers. Stream & Download: Sinca – Way I Are Bootleg

read more

RnM Biz

Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Third Time’s a charm for Gurdas Maan at Red FM’s Sounds of Punjab

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of “Sread more

Empowering Music Creators: Insights from Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), delved into the intricaread more

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for it's fifth edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5read more

top# 5 articles

1
Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's spectacular pre-wedding musical extravaganza

MUMBAI: From the captivating performance of Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna to the soul-stirring melodies of Arijit Singh, the pre-wedding...read more

2
Streaming is Seeing Phenomenal Growth in India; a Large Part of That Growth is Coming from Outside Metros – Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India

MUMBAI: In a highly engaging panel curated on the opening day of FICCI FRAMES 2024 titled ‘Reinvent: Navigating the Future of the Media and...read more

3
of Montreal announces new album 'Lady On The Cusp' out May 17 on Polyvinyl

MUMBAI: Kevin Barnes (he/she/they) did not believe they could ever leave Georgia. Arriving in the erstwhile college-rock hub of Athens around 1996,...read more

4
Swedish Metal Titans PRIME CREATION issue new studio update, pre-production ongoing + sign with Manic Music Booking Agency!

MUMBAI: Swedish Metal titans PRIME CREATION are currently busy in the studio, working on their upcoming new album. The band has just issued a new...read more

5
Singapore PM defends exclusive Taylor Swift deal amid neighboring criticism

MUMBAI: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has defended his government's decision to offer an incentive to Taylor Swift, ensuring that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games