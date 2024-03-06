Tricksingh & Eyepatch team up for a Sonic Storm- '1234'

MUMBAI: Def Jam Recordings India proudly announces the release of Tricksingh's highly anticipated fifth rap single, "1234," set to drop on February 29th, 2024. Produced by the rising underground talent Eyepatch, this dynamic track promises to ignite the airwaves with its infectious energy and raw authenticity.
"1234" is not your average hip-hop anthem; it's a sonic explosion of tricksingh's trademark choppa flow blended with the gritty vibes of classic Harlem trap. The song is a blend of moshpit madness & lyrical genius, and you've got yourself a recipe for pure musical magic. With a dash of newfound confidence and a sprinkle of ambition, Tricksingh takes center stage, ready to conquer the rap game like never before. This latest release marks a significant departure from Tricksingh's previous single, "At The Afterparty," as he ventures into uncharted territory, exploring a diverse musical palette while staying true to his roots.
In expressing his excitement for the release, TrickSingh states, “1234 is probably the most fun track I have in my arsenal to perform live. This song was steadily improved over every concert and has slowly become a crowd favourite even pre release. With every track, I try to bring something new for my fans and listeners and hope this track does the same magic as the previous ones. I am eagerly looking forward to the chaos we’re going to pull off with this one!”
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of “Sread more
MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), delved into the intricaread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5read more
MUMBAI: From the captivating performance of Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna to the soul-stirring melodies of Arijit Singh, the pre-wedding...read more
MUMBAI: In a highly engaging panel curated on the opening day of FICCI FRAMES 2024 titled ‘Reinvent: Navigating the Future of the Media and...read more
MUMBAI: Kevin Barnes (he/she/they) did not believe they could ever leave Georgia. Arriving in the erstwhile college-rock hub of Athens around 1996,...read more
MUMBAI: Swedish Metal titans PRIME CREATION are currently busy in the studio, working on their upcoming new album. The band has just issued a new...read more
MUMBAI: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has defended his government's decision to offer an incentive to Taylor Swift, ensuring that...read more