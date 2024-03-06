Swedish Metal Titans PRIME CREATION issue new studio update, pre-production ongoing + sign with Manic Music Booking Agency!

MUMBAI: Swedish Metal titans PRIME CREATION are currently busy in the studio, working on their upcoming new album. The band has just issued a new studio update, revealing more information on the new album alongside other great news!
The band shared:
"We've some great news about out upcoming album and studio progress. The pre-production of a fourth album is in it’s final vocal sessions, 8 tracks are more or less done out of 12! No title or artwork for the forthcoming album is set yet.
Meanwhile there have been interviews done and in the meantime, we have signed with Manic Music Booking Agency taking care of Scandinavian shows and tours!
It is almost 6 months since the release of 'Tell Freedom I Said Hello' which have received a great reception beyond our expectations so far! Shows and touring Europe is next on the list, so stay tuned for more to come!"
