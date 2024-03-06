RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2024 14:30 |  By RnMTeam

Swedish Metal Titans PRIME CREATION issue new studio update, pre-production ongoing + sign with Manic Music Booking Agency!

MUMBAI: Swedish Metal titans PRIME CREATION are currently busy in the studio, working on their upcoming new album. The band has just issued a new studio update, revealing more information on the new album alongside other great news!

The band shared:
"We've some great news about out upcoming album and studio progress. The pre-production of a fourth album is in it’s  final vocal sessions, 8 tracks are more or less done out of 12! No title or artwork for the forthcoming album is set yet.

Meanwhile there have been interviews done and in the meantime, we have signed with Manic Music Booking Agency taking care of Scandinavian shows and tours!
It is almost 6 months since the release of 'Tell Freedom I Said Hello' which have received a great reception beyond our expectations so far! Shows and touring Europe is next on the list, so stay tuned for more to come!"

Tags
Swedish Metal Titans PRIME CREATION Manic Music Booking Agency music
Related news
 | 06 Mar 2024

Singapore PM defends exclusive Taylor Swift deal amid neighboring criticism

MUMBAI: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has defended his government's decision to offer an incentive to Taylor Swift, ensuring that Singapore would be the sole destination in Southeast Asia for her world tour, asserting that it was not intended to be hostile towards neighbori

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

Tricksingh & Eyepatch team up for a Sonic Storm- '1234'

MUMBAI: Def Jam Recordings India proudly announces the release of Tricksingh's highly anticipated fifth rap single, "1234," set to drop on February 29th, 2024.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is Back

MUMBAI: It’s official. The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is back and accepting applications from music artists around the world from today.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

American-Chinese artist Allen Ling inches ‘Closer’ to a mushy earworm and maiden Asia tour with Flipsyde’s Dave Lopez

MUMBAI: Allen Ling, the American-Chinese sensation who made waves in 2023, is back with the love ballad "Closer" coinciding with his Asia tour in March 2024.

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Pure Pacha with Robin Schulz Thursday from 9th May, 2024

MUMBAI: Prepare to light up your Ibiza nights as the island's beloved Thursday night soirée makes its return, headlined by none other than the Gold and Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated chart-topper, Robin Schulz, at Pure Pacha.

read more

RnM Biz

Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Third Time’s a charm for Gurdas Maan at Red FM’s Sounds of Punjab

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of “Sread more

Empowering Music Creators: Insights from Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), delved into the intricaread more

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for it's fifth edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5read more

top# 5 articles

1
Singapore PM defends exclusive Taylor Swift deal amid neighboring criticism

MUMBAI: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has defended his government's decision to offer an incentive to Taylor Swift, ensuring that...read more

2
Shri Devendra Fadnavis pens a Shiva song sung and composed by Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: As Mahashivratri approaches, Times Music Spiritual is bringing a Mahadev song for Indian music enthusiasts and Shiva devotees in...read more

3
Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's spectacular pre-wedding musical extravaganza

MUMBAI: From the captivating performance of Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna to the soul-stirring melodies of Arijit Singh, the pre-wedding...read more

4
American-Chinese artist Allen Ling inches ‘Closer’ to a mushy earworm and maiden Asia tour with Flipsyde’s Dave Lopez

MUMBAI: Allen Ling, the American-Chinese sensation who made waves in 2023, is back with the love ballad "Closer" coinciding with his Asia tour in...read more

5
The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is Back

MUMBAI: It’s official. The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is back and accepting applications from music artists around the world from today....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games