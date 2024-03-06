RadioandMusic
News |  06 Mar 2024 14:05

Starry Glamour and Mesmerizing Melodies: 'Naina' ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon Takes Bollywood by Storm

MUMBAI: TIPS Music presents the enchanting melody "Naina," a mesmerizing blend of romance and rhythm, from the highly anticipated Bollywood movie 'Crew.' Featuring the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the song is set to captivate hearts with its soulful rendition by the talented Diljit Dosanjh and the rap maestro Badshah.

The music video for "Naina" exudes glamour, showcasing the impeccable beauty and charisma of its star-studded cast. With picturesque visuals and captivating performances, the video promises to be a visual treat for fans worldwide.

Crafted with finesse, the music for "Naina" is composed by the renowned Raj Ranjodh, whose expertise in creating melodies that resonate with the soul is evident in every note. The lyrics, penned by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah, beautifully capture the essence of love, adding depth to the soulful composition.

As anticipation builds for the release of 'Crew,' "Naina" serves as a glimpse into the magic that awaits audiences. With its stirring melody and captivating visuals, the song is poised to leave a lasting impression on music lovers everywhere.

”At TIPS Music, we believe in presenting melodies that transcend time and touch the soul. 'Naina' is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional music experiences that resonate with audiences and captivate hearts worldwide.” says Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Industries Limited.

