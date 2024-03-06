Shri Devendra Fadnavis pens a Shiva song sung and composed by Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: As Mahashivratri approaches, Times Music Spiritual is bringing a Mahadev song for Indian music enthusiasts and Shiva devotees in collaboration with two ardent Shiv bhakts Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and singer Shri Shankar Mahadevan. Shri Devendra Fadnavis has penned the song Devadhi Dev as an ode to Lord Shiva, composed and sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Shankar Mahadevan, renowned for his Grammy Award-winning talent and decades of musical mastery, brings his expertise to "Devadhi Dev, promising a soulful yet energetic experience for listeners. The song also includes the meditative Mahamrityunjay mantra sung by singer Smt. Amruta Fadnavis, which adds depth to "Devadhi Dev '', making it a perfect song for the upcoming Mahashivratri festival.

Adding to the significance of "Devadhi Dev" is its profound lyrical composition by Shri Devendra Fadnavis. His heartfelt verses infuse the song with an added layer of devotion, making it a truly special offering to Lord Shiva. Releasing today, 6th March 2024, by Times Music Spiritual "Devadhi Dev" aims to touch the hearts of devotees worldwide. Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying "It's an honor to musically embellish and sing 'Devadhi Dev,' written so beautifully by Devendraji. All the attributes of Lord Shiva are woven perfectly for a composer to bring out devotional aspects from the music."

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra stated " My family has been celebrating Mahashivratri since my Childhood. The attributes of Shiva and the stories from Shiva Purana had a great impact on me since then. The lyrics came naturally to me while I was traveling last year and being a singer, my wife Amruta realized the potential in it as a song and immediately shared it with Shankar ji. I am happy that Shankar ji agreed to compose it and sang it so beautifully. Happy to have Amruta sing a small part in it too. Smt.

Amruta Fadnavis shares, "'Devadhi Dev' is a beautiful song, and I hope this song becomes a part of our Mahashivratri celebration in India." Experience the divine resonance of "Devadhi Dev" and immerse yourself in Shiv Bhakti. Times Music’s offering “Devadhi Dev” will be available on all audio and video streaming platforms globally.