Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's spectacular pre-wedding musical extravaganza

MUMBAI: From the captivating performance of Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna to the soul-stirring melodies of Arijit Singh, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were a musical paradise for attendees. Over three days, renowned artists graced the stage, enthralling guests with their talent and leaving a lasting impression on India's wealthiest family and music enthusiasts alike.

1. Rihanna: Commanding a staggering fee ranging from Rs 12 crore to Rs 74 crore, Rihanna, the highest-paid female musician globally, set the stage ablaze with her iconic hits like "Diamonds" and "We Found Love In A Hopeless Place." Despite her typical private event rates of $1.5 million to $8 million, the Ambanis spared no expense to witness her electrifying performance.

2. Diljit Dosanjh: Radiating charm and energy, Diljit Dosanjh captivated the audience with his dynamic performance, including memorable moments like a special dedication to Kareena Kapoor and a lively dance session with Karisma Kapoor. With his usual wedding performance fee of Rs 4 crore, Dosanjh left a lasting impression on the celebratory event.

3. Akon: Known for his hit song "Chammak Challo" from Shah Rukh Khan's film "Ra.One," Akon's close ties to India were evident as he graced the grand celebration. Collaborating with SRK for a memorable rendition, Akon's performance added a touch of international flair to the festivities, with his typical private event fee ranging from $300,000 to $499,000.

4. Arijit Singh: No grand celebration is complete without the soulful melodies of Arijit Singh. The renowned singer enchanted the audience with his heartfelt renditions, commanding his standard private event fee of Rs 5 crore for his captivating performance of beloved songs like "Phir Le Aaya Dil."

5. Pritam: Collaborating with Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan for enchanting performances, Pritam added a magical touch to the celebrations. With a typical wedding performance fee ranging from Rs 40 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs, Pritam's musical prowess complemented the ambiance of the event perfectly.

6. Udit Narayan: Making a surprise appearance on stage, Udit Narayan delighted attendees with his timeless classics, including a special rendition of "Main Yahaan Hoon" from "Veer Zaara." Billing between Rs 22 lakhs and Rs 30 lakhs for private performances, Narayan's presence added nostalgic charm to the festivities.