Singer and guitarist Billy Alexander releases first song and video ‘Hammer Of The Gods’

MUMBAI: After racking up countless road miles on tour with his band YYNOT, John Waite and Anna Nalick, producing, writing, and recording for various artists, and having two Billboard charting songs with his band Feel, Billy Alexander is set to deliver his debut solo album Rock & Roll Diary in 2024.

The first taste of what’s to come is the song and video release for “Hammer Of The Gods” on March 5. Stream it here: https://orcd.co/q9kqr55

When asked about the song Alexander explains, “Hammer Of The Gods” is a salute to some of the bands of the 70’s who went big and bold. Re-shaping rock by allowing their imaginations and musical skills to take them to new places. Not afraid to experiment with new sounds, and arrangements or write more intellectual pieces. Critics of the time often calling them “self-indulgent” while I call it “adventurous”.

His upcoming debut album Rock & Roll Diary is a nine song-set that covers the full spectrum of rock n’ roll genres. “After writing and producing three albums for my band YYNOT and years of writing for other artists, I started writing a batch of songs with no aim or intention other than just to write for myself. The songs were shaping themselves up to be a kind of reflection of my early influences and inspirational bands and artists from my youth and beyond. Some progressive rock and others more classic rock. Hints of Rush, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Tom Petty, The Beatles, and others were creeping into my creative process more and more,” shares Alexander.

He continues, “When it came time to start putting the songs together in the studio, I felt even more liberated to just make a record in the spirit of the ones that lit my fire as a young teen and helped shape me as a guitarist, songwriter, and musician. Yet, I didn’t just go for an obvious “retro” vibe as I’m still very much into the here and now in terms of current influences and growth in all areas. As much as this record is a celebration of my rock and roll heroes, at its core it’s my story. But hopefully a story many others can relate to. My goal was to make a modern-classic Rock and Roll record similar to the ones I love”.

Alexander has also established himself as a songwriter and producer earning one of Songwriter Universe Magazine’s Top 5 Best Songs “Life is Beautiful” with Ginger Reyes (Smashing Pumpkins). He won ‘Best Country Album’ at the San Diego Music Awards and was named Best Producer by the LA Music Critic Awards for his work with Alaina Blair.