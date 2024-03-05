RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Mar 2024 13:15 |  By RnMTeam

Singer and guitarist Billy Alexander releases first song and video ‘Hammer Of The Gods’

MUMBAI: After racking up countless road miles on tour with his band YYNOT, John Waite and Anna Nalick, producing, writing, and recording for various artists, and having two Billboard charting songs with his band Feel, Billy Alexander is set to deliver his debut solo album Rock & Roll Diary in 2024.

The first taste of what’s to come is the song and video release for “Hammer Of The Gods” on March 5. Stream it here: https://orcd.co/q9kqr55

When asked about the song Alexander explains, “Hammer Of The Gods” is a salute to some of the bands of the 70’s who went big and bold. Re-shaping rock by allowing their imaginations and musical skills to take them to new places. Not afraid to experiment with new sounds, and arrangements or write more intellectual pieces. Critics of the time often calling them “self-indulgent” while I call it “adventurous”.

His upcoming debut album Rock & Roll Diary is a nine song-set that covers the full spectrum of rock n’ roll genres. “After writing and producing three albums for my band YYNOT and years of writing for other artists, I started writing a batch of songs with no aim or intention other than just to write for myself. The songs were shaping themselves up to be a kind of reflection of my early influences and inspirational bands and artists from my youth and beyond. Some progressive rock and others more classic rock. Hints of Rush, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Tom Petty, The Beatles, and others were creeping into my creative process more and more,” shares Alexander.

He continues, “When it came time to start putting the songs together in the studio, I felt even more liberated to just make a record in the spirit of the ones that lit my fire as a young teen and helped shape me as a guitarist, songwriter, and musician. Yet, I didn’t just go for an obvious “retro” vibe as I’m still very much into the here and now in terms of current influences and growth in all areas. As much as this record is a celebration of my rock and roll heroes, at its core it’s my story. But hopefully a story many others can relate to. My goal was to make a modern-classic Rock and Roll record similar to the ones I love”.

Alexander has also established himself as a songwriter and producer earning one of Songwriter Universe Magazine’s Top 5 Best Songs “Life is Beautiful” with Ginger Reyes (Smashing Pumpkins). He won ‘Best Country Album’ at the San Diego Music Awards and was named Best Producer by the LA Music Critic Awards for his work with Alaina Blair.

Tags
Singer guitarist Tom Petty Songs music
Related news
 | 05 Mar 2024

Sinca Revisits Timbaland’s Classic with Way I Are Bootleg

MUMBAI: Following the release of her magical single Printemps on All Day I Dream, Montreal-based producer Sinca reveals her latest sonic offering, her Way I Are edit, available for free download via Melodic Diggers. Stream & Download: Sinca – Way I Are Bootleg

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Pure Pacha with Robin Schulz Thursday from 9th May, 2024

MUMBAI: Prepare to light up your Ibiza nights as the island's beloved Thursday night soirée makes its return, headlined by none other than the Gold and Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated chart-topper, Robin Schulz, at Pure Pacha.

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Canadian Punk Rock Label Thousand Islands Records launches ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1 now available to pre-order on Vinyl and CD.

MUMBAI: Canadian punk rock label Thousand Islands Records is thrilled to launch its ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1, now available to pre-order on vinyl and CD.

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Bad Mary releases ‘Forget About It’ song and video on March 5

MUMBAI: New York alternative punk band Bad Mary is set to release a re-recorded mix of their song “Forget About It” on March 5.

read more
 | 04 Mar 2024

Taylor Swift drops final limited edition of 'The Tortured Poets Department' album with bonus track 'The Black Dog'

MUMBAI; Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Final Limited Edition of Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Featuring Bonus Track 'The Black Dog' Pop icon Taylor Swift delighted fans during the closing night of her Eras Tour in Singapore by announcing a third and final limited spe

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for it's fifth edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5read more

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for its 5th edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5 read more

Spotify unveils Song Psychic: Ask questions, receive musical answers!

MUMBAI: Spotify is introducing an exciting new feature called Song Psychic, which lets users askread more

BIG FM presents the second edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS, celebrating the remarkable efforts of impact businesses and change makers of Mumbai

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, hosted the second edition of the BIG IMPAread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok clash escalates as UMPG Songwriters' tracks removed

MUMBAI: The conflict between TikTok and Universal Music Group (UMG) escalated this week as songsread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Canadian Punk Rock Label Thousand Islands Records launches ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1 now available to pre-order on Vinyl and CD.

MUMBAI: Canadian punk rock label Thousand Islands Records is thrilled to launch its ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1, now available to...read more

2
Pure Pacha with Robin Schulz Thursday from 9th May, 2024

MUMBAI: Prepare to light up your Ibiza nights as the island's beloved Thursday night soirée makes its return, headlined by none other than the Gold...read more

3
Sinca Revisits Timbaland’s Classic with Way I Are Bootleg

MUMBAI: Following the release of her magical single Printemps on All Day I Dream, Montreal-based producer Sinca reveals her latest sonic offering,...read more

4
Bad Mary releases ‘Forget About It’ song and video on March 5

MUMBAI: New York alternative punk band Bad Mary is set to release a re-recorded mix of their song “Forget About It” on March 5. Stream it at your...read more

5
Singer and guitarist Billy Alexander releases first song and video ‘Hammer Of The Gods’

MUMBAI: After racking up countless road miles on tour with his band YYNOT, John Waite and Anna Nalick, producing, writing, and recording for various...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games