Sinca Revisits Timbaland’s Classic with Way I Are Bootleg

MUMBAI: Following the release of her magical single Printemps on All Day I Dream, Montreal-based producer Sinca reveals her latest sonic offering, her Way I Are edit, available for free download via Melodic Diggers.
Stream & Download: Sinca – Way I Are Bootleg
Delving back in time to revisit Timbaland’s 2007 hit, Sinca infuses the original with her deep and groovy touch. Setting the tone with rhythmic percussion, laced with snippets of the original vocal, Sinca gradually builds the track’s dance-ready arrangement. Keeping listeners captivated throughout its duration, this edit has created stand-out moments in her recent sets, instantly connecting with audiences through its nostalgic vocals and infectious groove.
Growing up in Montreal in a French-Canadian and Peruvian household, Sinca's eclectic journey and diverse background brings a unique flavour to her music, and a deeply-rooted joy to her performances. As an Epicurienne, with a background in classical ballet and rhythmic flamenco, Sinca's creative pursuits and diverse tastes inspire her evolving sets, which offer a transcendent experience on the dancefloor.
Performing around the globe, she has shared lineups with some of the industry’s most esteemed talents at some of the most iconic clubs and festivals, including Lightning in a Bottle 2023, Brooklyn Mirage, Stereo, Piknic Electronik, Do Not Sit On the Furniture, Art with Me, Coda and Electric Island. Outside of the US, Sinca has played at the likes of Budapest Calling, Anjunadeep Explorations, and tours across India. Chartering her scintillating originals on leading imprints such as Anjunadeep, All Day I Dream, Days Like Nights, XYZ and Altered State, Sinca continues to reach new audiences around the planet with her authentic and multidimensional approach.
Entering 2024 in emphatic fashion, Sinca joined the All Day I Dream team for their Tulum showcase, and played alongside Kolsch at Stereo Montreal. With upcoming shows at SXM Festival (St. Martin) in March, Anjunadeep Explorations (Albania) in June, and Osheaga (Montreal) in August, Sinca is set to announce more exciting events and releases very soon.
Keep up to date with upcoming announcements via Sinca's socials.
