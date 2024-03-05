RadioandMusic
News |  05 Mar 2024 13:22 |  By RnMTeam

Pure Pacha with Robin Schulz Thursday from 9th May, 2024

MUMBAI: Prepare to light up your Ibiza nights as the island's beloved Thursday night soirée makes its return, headlined by none other than the Gold and Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated chart-topper, Robin Schulz, at Pure Pacha.

With over 800 awards spanning 30 countries, Schulz is a German-born rockstar DJ who knows exactly how to set the party on fire. From his latest chart-toppers such as One By One (feat. Oaks) to iconic hits such as Prayer in C and the Spotify's Billions Club-inducted Sugar, Schulz promises to keep the dance floor pulsating with energy.

Pure Pacha embarks on a journey into the futuristic realm of art, music, and fashion; where dimensions merge and musical styles transcend boundaries. Featuring an eclectic mix of the finest tracks and DJs from across the globe, Pure Pacha showcases the evolution of Pacha's sound from then to now. At the heart of the experience is the electrifying performance of Robin Schulz, whose addictive beats set the scene. Every week, a rotating line-up of top-tier DJs joins Schulz, delivering a vibrant and diverse musical experience.

Pacha Ibiza isn't just a party; it's an experience like no other. With its reputation as the best VIP partying experience in the world, join us for a night of non-stop beats and captivating energy as Schulz and the finest DJs around the globe take you on a journey through the sounds of Ibiza. Whether you're a seasoned clubber or new to the scene, Pure Pacha promises an unforgettable experience for all at dubbed Europe’s most iconic nightclub Pacha.

