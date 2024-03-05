Canadian Punk Rock Label Thousand Islands Records launches ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1 now available to pre-order on Vinyl and CD.

MUMBAI: Canadian punk rock label Thousand Islands Records is thrilled to launch its ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1, now available to pre-order on vinyl and CD. Featuring artwork from Samuel Lucas, the physical-only release is comprised of 17 hits, including unreleased songs from Winning Streak, Trashed Ambulance and Twenty2!
Available on two vinyl colors, Purple and Green with the latter limited to 100 and exclusive to our store. All vinyl orders include the 4-panel CD, while supplies last!
Purple LPs will also be available to purchase at shows from all the bands featured on the compilation.
SIDE A:
CHASER – Fight of Our Lives
Handheld – Once Again
Debt Cemetary – Let’s Murderlize ‘Em!
Drunktank – Kindle The Flame
Straightline – Weltschmerz
For Heads Down – Still
The Corps – On The Brink
Dead Alright – Playing with Fire
SIDE B:
The Speakeasy – Bright Side
Counterpunch – Calling All Scars
Trashed Ambulance – Split The Difference
Belvedere – Good Grief Retreat
Record Thieves – Eyelids
Winning Streak – Just Start Again
Twenty2 – Before You Save Us (Feat. Joe Doherty)
Strike Twelve – Baseball Bat
Melonball – Break a Leg
Tracklist arrangement and vinyl master by Vincent Côté
Artwork and layout by Samuel Lucas
TIR-131LP / TIR-131CD
ORDER ‘THE SAUCE VOL.1’
ORDER ‘THE SAUCE VOL.1’ VIA ARTIST FIRST
