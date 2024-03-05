RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Mar 2024 13:19 |  By RnMTeam

Canadian Punk Rock Label Thousand Islands Records launches ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1 now available to pre-order on Vinyl and CD.

MUMBAI: Canadian punk rock label Thousand Islands Records is thrilled to launch its ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1, now available to pre-order on vinyl and CD. Featuring artwork from Samuel Lucas, the physical-only release is comprised of 17 hits, including unreleased songs from Winning Streak, Trashed Ambulance and Twenty2!

Available on two vinyl colors, Purple and Green with the latter limited to 100 and exclusive to our store. All vinyl orders include the 4-panel CD, while supplies last!

Purple LPs will also be available to purchase at shows from all the bands featured on the compilation.

SIDE A:

CHASER – Fight of Our Lives
Handheld – Once Again
Debt Cemetary – Let’s Murderlize ‘Em!
Drunktank – Kindle The Flame
Straightline – Weltschmerz
For Heads Down – Still
The Corps – On The Brink
Dead Alright – Playing with Fire

SIDE B:

The Speakeasy – Bright Side
Counterpunch – Calling All Scars
Trashed Ambulance – Split The Difference
Belvedere – Good Grief Retreat
Record Thieves – Eyelids
Winning Streak – Just Start Again
Twenty2 – Before You Save Us (Feat. Joe Doherty)
Strike Twelve – Baseball Bat
Melonball – Break a Leg
Tracklist arrangement and vinyl master by Vincent Côté
Artwork and layout by Samuel Lucas
TIR-131LP / TIR-131CD
ORDER ‘THE SAUCE VOL.1’
ORDER ‘THE SAUCE VOL.1’ VIA ARTIST FIRST

Tags
Thousand Islands Records Songs Singer Canadian Punk Rock
Related news
 | 05 Mar 2024

Sinca Revisits Timbaland’s Classic with Way I Are Bootleg

MUMBAI: Following the release of her magical single Printemps on All Day I Dream, Montreal-based producer Sinca reveals her latest sonic offering, her Way I Are edit, available for free download via Melodic Diggers. Stream & Download: Sinca – Way I Are Bootleg

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Singer and guitarist Billy Alexander releases first song and video ‘Hammer Of The Gods’

MUMBAI: After racking up countless road miles on tour with his band YYNOT, John Waite and Anna Nalick, producing, writing, and recording for various artists, and having two Billboard charting songs with his band Feel, Billy Alexander is set to deliver his debut solo album Rock & Roll Diary in

read more
 | 02 Mar 2024

Justin Bieber's 30th Birthday: Reflecting on a decade of musical influence and evolution

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's 30th birthday marks a significant milestone in the career of the pop icon, prompting reflection on a decade-long journey filled with hits and streams that have shaped his trajectory.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2024

Experience the best of Bangalore's Music Scene: H2O The band live performance at the Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Indulge in the pinnacle of Bengaluru's music scene this weekend at the opulent entertainment and haute couture shopping haven, Phoenix Mall of Asia.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2024

Pop star Aishwarya Majmudar makes a unique cultural statement on enchanting new single, 'Soona Soona'

MUMBAI: Popular musician Aishwarya Majmudar has released her first pop single of 2024, “Soona Soona”. Known for singing in iconic Bollywood films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Kaanchi, the vocalist now offers a romantic ballad to enthral listeners.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for it's fifth edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5read more

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for its 5th edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5 read more

Spotify unveils Song Psychic: Ask questions, receive musical answers!

MUMBAI: Spotify is introducing an exciting new feature called Song Psychic, which lets users askread more

BIG FM presents the second edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS, celebrating the remarkable efforts of impact businesses and change makers of Mumbai

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, hosted the second edition of the BIG IMPAread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok clash escalates as UMPG Songwriters' tracks removed

MUMBAI: The conflict between TikTok and Universal Music Group (UMG) escalated this week as songsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pure Pacha with Robin Schulz Thursday from 9th May, 2024

MUMBAI: Prepare to light up your Ibiza nights as the island's beloved Thursday night soirée makes its return, headlined by none other than the Gold...read more

2
Bad Mary releases ‘Forget About It’ song and video on March 5

MUMBAI: New York alternative punk band Bad Mary is set to release a re-recorded mix of their song “Forget About It” on March 5. Stream it at your...read more

3
Sinca Revisits Timbaland’s Classic with Way I Are Bootleg

MUMBAI: Following the release of her magical single Printemps on All Day I Dream, Montreal-based producer Sinca reveals her latest sonic offering,...read more

4
Canadian Punk Rock Label Thousand Islands Records launches ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1 now available to pre-order on Vinyl and CD.

MUMBAI: Canadian punk rock label Thousand Islands Records is thrilled to launch its ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1, now available to...read more

5
Singer and guitarist Billy Alexander releases first song and video ‘Hammer Of The Gods’

MUMBAI: After racking up countless road miles on tour with his band YYNOT, John Waite and Anna Nalick, producing, writing, and recording for various...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games