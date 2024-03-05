Canadian Punk Rock Label Thousand Islands Records launches ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1 now available to pre-order on Vinyl and CD.

MUMBAI: Canadian punk rock label Thousand Islands Records is thrilled to launch its ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1, now available to pre-order on vinyl and CD. Featuring artwork from Samuel Lucas, the physical-only release is comprised of 17 hits, including unreleased songs from Winning Streak, Trashed Ambulance and Twenty2!

Available on two vinyl colors, Purple and Green with the latter limited to 100 and exclusive to our store. All vinyl orders include the 4-panel CD, while supplies last!

Purple LPs will also be available to purchase at shows from all the bands featured on the compilation.

SIDE A:

CHASER – Fight of Our Lives

Handheld – Once Again

Debt Cemetary – Let’s Murderlize ‘Em!

Drunktank – Kindle The Flame

Straightline – Weltschmerz

For Heads Down – Still

The Corps – On The Brink

Dead Alright – Playing with Fire

SIDE B:

The Speakeasy – Bright Side

Counterpunch – Calling All Scars

Trashed Ambulance – Split The Difference

Belvedere – Good Grief Retreat

Record Thieves – Eyelids

Winning Streak – Just Start Again

Twenty2 – Before You Save Us (Feat. Joe Doherty)

Strike Twelve – Baseball Bat

Melonball – Break a Leg

Tracklist arrangement and vinyl master by Vincent Côté

Artwork and layout by Samuel Lucas

TIR-131LP / TIR-131CD

ORDER ‘THE SAUCE VOL.1’

ORDER ‘THE SAUCE VOL.1’ VIA ARTIST FIRST