News |  05 Mar 2024 13:17 |  By RnMTeam

Bad Mary releases ‘Forget About It’ song and video on March 5

MUMBAI: New York alternative punk band Bad Mary is set to release a re-recorded mix of their song “Forget About It” on March 5. Stream it at your favorite platform here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/badmary/forget-about-it

The song is the first release from their Better(er) Days EP, which is a collection of re-recorded and remixed versions of the songs from their first album Better Days, in celebration of its 10th Anniversary.

Bassist Mike Staub explains, "Forget About It” is a song we've been playing in our sets for years. It's probably the song that we have played the most as a band. An important part of every set, it's been a crowd favorite forever. With Better(er) Days we really wanted to capture the live energy and the chaos of a song with less than two chords, one line of lyrics, and a one-note guitar solo".

“Bad Mary just seems to constantly provide an endless stream of entertaining content. They’re an incredible band, and it looks like they just have so much fun with everything they do… Sometimes you just want to skip the nonsense to get straight into the rock.” – Folk N Rock

In addition to Staub (bass/vocals), Bad Mary is Amanda Mac (vocals), Bill Mac (drums), and David Henderson (guitar). Their songs have been a staple in rotation on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, they garnered the New Music Spotlight and Coolest Song In The World in 2023, and “Forget About It" is already getting airplay on Rodney Bingenheimer’s SiriusXM show. This tight-knit unit uses humor and the power of music to push back on all the negativity going on in the world. They hold up a warped mirror to the current culture and remind us that having fun is the best way to give yourself an escape from craziness.

"For Better(er) Days we wanted to revisit some of our favorites from our first record and rerecord them to celebrate the album's 10th anniversary. We love those songs and so many of them are still in our live sets, but we wanted to have versions of those songs that matched the recording and production on our later stuff. We think it's a fun way to celebrate the album and we hope you like these new versions," shares bassist Staub.

The band is currently writing and recording new songs to be released later this year.

See them live:

March 23 at Nostalgia Bar in Bethpage. NY

April 20 at 420Fest in Atlantic City, NJ

May 23 at The Fire in Philadelphia, PA

July 24 at The Middle East in Boston, MA

More dates to come…

