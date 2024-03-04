Nita Ambani gives Diljit Dosanjh a Gujarati lesson at Ambani pre-wedding festivities

MUMBAI: During the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family, was seen engaging Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in a light-hearted moment. As Dosanjh performed his popular tunes, Nita Ambani seized the opportunity to teach him a snippet of Gujarati.
In a shared video on social media, Nita Ambani greeted Dosanjh with a Gujarati "Kemcho?" to which he effortlessly replied with a cheerful "Majama." The interaction took a humorous turn when Nita asked about his hometown in Gujarati, momentarily leaving Dosanjh puzzled before charmingly admitting to the challenge.
Switching to English, Nita translated her question, asking Dosanjh, "Where do you live?" Dosanjh responded with a heartfelt reply, saying, "Where do I live? I live in people’s hearts."
The evening also featured memorable moments as Dosanjh entertained Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He left Kapoor blushing with compliments likening her to global icons Beyonce and Rihanna, while his performance of "Proper Patola" delighted the audience, including Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, who were seen swaying to the music.
