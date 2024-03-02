RadioandMusic
News |  02 Mar 2024 14:02 |  By Tolika Yeptho

The Midnight band’s Journey to Nagaland: A Synthwave spectacle

MUMBAI: The Midnight, renowned for their distinctive synthwave sound and electrifying performances, recently embarked on an exhilarating journey to Nagaland, India at Noune Resort in Chümoukedima on 22nd February, 2023, marking their debut in the region.

In an exclusive interview with Radio and Music, members Tim McEwan and Tyler Lyle shared their excitement and reflections on performing in Nagaland for the first time. "EXCITED!! This whole trip has been one experience after another," exclaimed Tim McEwan, the producer, songwriter, and singer of The Midnight. "We truly didn’t know what to expect when we came here. When we book shows, it’s usually around a year ahead, so when someone does show up, when we are on the other side of the globe, it’s a miracle. It really is."

Tyler Lyle, the singer-songwriter of the band, expressed similar sentiments, stating, "Coming from the US to a country like India that we have never been to before, it’s our first time. And knowing that we are going to be in the North East, where no bands usually go, it felt incredible. Aizawl felt just so incredible, it was amazing."  

When asked about bringing their unique synthwave sound to a new audience in Nagaland, McEwan and Lyle expressed surprise at the enthusiastic reception from local fans. "We had no knowledge of whether there was a synthwave scene here," admitted McEwan. "But it turns out that there is a huge connection to that 80’s sort of aesthetic." Lyle added, "The openers tonight, who are also playing with us, were incredible. They are like local bands here in the NE. We were blown away with the talent."

Reflecting on their recent musical endeavors, McEwan revealed, "We finished writing on a new album a month and a half ago. The record is pretty much done. I am just finishing it up. So that’s exciting." Lyle teased fans with insights into the upcoming album, stating, "Our last album was leaning into big stadium rock anthems, but with this one, we are going back to the classic synthwave sounds and pushing the envelope a little more forward."

Before taking the stage in Nagaland, McEwan and Lyle shared heartfelt messages with their fans. "We are all loved. You are loved and anyone that comes to our show, there is love," expressed McEwan. Lyle added, "We recognize that it is a service industry. We are here to serve the fans, and there should be an uplifting message. We are all one beating heart."

As The Midnight continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their mesmerizing sound and uplifting messages, their debut performance in Nagaland stands as a testament to the universal appeal of music and the power of live performances to unite and inspire.

