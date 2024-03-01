Wynk Music offers users an exclusive one-on-one meeting with Ed Sheeran

MUMABI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today, announced a never before contest for its users. In an exciting opportunity, users of Wynk Premium can now win an exclusive one-on-one meeting with international songwriter and singer, the sensational – Ed Sheeran!

Three winners from across the country now stand a chance to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a tete-a-tete with the Ed Sheeren in Mumbai in March ahead of his Mathematics Tour in India. To win this exclusive meeting, Wynk Premium users need to participate in the "Ed Sheeran Trivia Marathon" by answering questions around the world famous artist and listening to his songs on the Wynk Music app here: https://open.wynk.in/EdSheeranContest. Every day from 1-7 March, a new fun question will be posted on the app around the life and discography of Ed Sheeran. Fans who correctly answer the questions and listen to his songs, stand a chance to be named the top fan of Ed Sheeran and meet him exclusively in Mumbai.

Wynk Music launched the “Ed Sheeran Trivia Marathon" campaign today as part of its ongoing commitment to foster deeper connections between fans and their favorite artists. Enabling both artists and their fans to connect with each other, these innovative fan-artists tete-a-tete organized by Wynk have been a huge hit amongst its users. Beyond delivering exceptional musical experiences, Wynk is dedicated to nurturing profound connections between fans and their beloved artists.

The brand has spearheaded numerous initiatives in the past to provide similar unique and memorable experiences to users and brought them closer to their favorite artists across languages. In February, Wynk Music had organized an exclusive "Coffee date with Jubin Nautiyal" and made five of his top fans meet the artist on Valentine’s Day. Jubin met with his top fans, heard their stories, and jammed with them, giving these fans memories of a lifetime.

Not just Jubin Nautiyal, over the past year, Wynk has curated exclusive opportunities for fans to meet diverse and renowned artists, ranging from internationally acclaimed DJ, Martin Garrix to popular Indian Singer, King. Additionally, fans also got a chance to meet South Superstar Darshan and Telugu award-winning superstar Nani as a part of such innovative campaigns. As part of Wynk Rewind 2023, several artists also showed appreciation to their fans through video messages acknowledging the constant love and admiration shown by them.