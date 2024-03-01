Pop star Aishwarya Majmudar makes a unique cultural statement on enchanting new single, 'Soona Soona'

MUMBAI: Popular musician Aishwarya Majmudar has released her first pop single of 2024, “Soona Soona”. Known for singing in iconic Bollywood films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Kaanchi, the vocalist now offers a romantic ballad to enthral listeners. The Hindi-Gujarati language track “Soona Soona” stems from the beloved folk song “Taara Vina Veran” about Lord Krishna.

In this vibrant release, Majmudar presents a contemporary layer to the track with serene vocals, buoyant production and fresh lyrical storytelling. As a sought after performer who has toured around the nation and in 16+ countries, the singer’s global influences shine through on “Soona Soona”.

Watch the music video for ‘Soona Soona’ here:

The ethereal music video accompanying the single celebrates love and Indian heritage. Filmed in Rajasthan’s Sardargarh fort, the moody vignette features an emotive Majmudar, magnificent architecture and resplendent fashion. Certain clips stand out as marvellous including the golden light reflecting corniche with Majmudar at its centre, the scene where Majmudar swings from a tree and the moment when she is greeted by a beautiful peacock.

The interplay between shadow and light also elevates this vignette. The visuals of the music video particularly stand out for their subtle and immersive style that capture the longing and gentle pace of the song. On “Soona Soona”, Majmudar brings to life the splendour and spirit of a new India. The versatile singer has also been recognised by the Government of Gujarat with the prestigious Sangeet Ratna Award. She is also fondly regarded as the Dandia Princess by Gujaratis across the globe due to her energetic and memorable folk music shows. Majmudar has consistently won the Gujarat State Award for Best Playback Singer too.

About ‘Soona Soona’, musician Aishwarya Majmudar says,“'Soona Soona’ is an expression of love. It brings me great joy to present this song to the world because it unites both tradition and modernity. I've had the great privilege of performing around the globe. This has enabled me to respect and understand different languages, people and cultures. ‘Soona Soona’ is rooted in folk as well as pop. It was enlightening to write about the experience of romance and peace from a contemporary perspective, reflecting my listeners and our stories."

Majmudar adds about the process of making ‘Soona Soona’, “Developing ‘Soona Soona’ from an idea to a song has been an immensely satisfying creative journey. The song is supported by a string section, notes of the flute, serene melodies and rich chorals in addition to Hindi and Gujarati lyrics. Whether you're in India, the U.S., the U.K., the UAE or somewhere else, I hope the song connects with you and speaks to your experiences in life.Thank you for listening to the song and supporting my music!”

With her latest offering, Majmudar marks a new chapter of creative exploration. The “Soona Soona” singer has been training in Indian classical music since the young age of three and notably won the musical reality show STAR Voice of India - Chhote Ustad at the age of 15. Majmudar also received widespread acclaim for her time on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Music Ka Maha Muqabala and Antakshari – The Great Challenge. The singer has also been a part of Disney’s landmark film series Frozen wherein she sang and dubbed for the Hindi voice of Anna. A truly world class artist, Majmudar has performed in countries such as the U.S., U.K., New Zealand, Canada, Australia, UAE, Turkey, Mauritius, Austria, Thailand and more. She also sings in 22 languages including Hindi, Gujarati, French, Italian, Spanish, Marathi, Bhojpuri and others. “Soona Soona” marks the first of many offerings by Majmudar in 2024. Listeners can expect more singles in the year ahead across different, diverse genres as the musician ushers in an expansive artistic era.