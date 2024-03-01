RadioandMusic
News |  01 Mar 2024

Martin Garrix releases Biochemical with Seth Hills and announces upcoming EP "IDEM”

MUMBAI: Continuing his unstoppable momentum, Martin Garrix is here with another release: ‘’Biochemical” with Seth Hills.  The release of ‘’Biochemical’’’ comes hand in hand with the revelation of an upcoming EP titled "IDEM," set to be released next week Friday.
 
Premiered at Ultra Miami 2023 as the intro song, it set the tone for the rest of Garrix’s ID-filled show. The track's strings and orchestral elements created an atmospheric experience, sending chills down the spines of the captivated crowd. The explosive combination of powerful synths and bass further solidified "Biochemical" as a standout moment in Garrix's ID-filled showcase. After its debut, it continued to serve as a monumental intro for some of Garrix's subsequent performances, building anticipation and excitement among fans worldwide.
 
Seth Hills: “Martin and I have been friends for years, and we have always been down to work on a track together. We always bounced ideas around looking for the perfect fit. When we made ‘Biochemical’ we immediately knew this was the one. Seeing it played out on the mainstages opening Martin’s insane set, and the endless responses we got to it has been a surreal experience.”
 
Garrix's collaboration with Seth Hills showcases a seamless blend of their respective talents, resulting in a track that is not only sonically powerful but also emotionally evocative. The duo's ability to craft a mesmerizing journey through music is evident in "Biochemical.". The announcement of ‘’IDEM’’ EP reaffirms Garrix's commitment to pushing the boundaries of electronic dance music and further solidifies his reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.
