Experience the best of Bangalore's Music Scene: H2O The band live performance at the Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Indulge in the pinnacle of Bengaluru's music scene this weekend at the opulent entertainment and haute couture shopping haven, Phoenix Mall of Asia. Immerse into an electrifying Sunday evening as the sensational H2O The band takes centre stage for a live performance on March 3rd at the Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Hailing from the vibrant streets of Bangalore, India, H2O is a musical powerhouse that has been captivating audiences for the past three years. Formed in 2021, the band brings together a dynamic blend of musical influences, resulting in a fresh and captivating sound.

At the core of their music is a multilingual live band experience, where H2O seamlessly incorporates elements of multilingual cover songs, creating an immersive sonic journey for their audience. Renowned for their infectious energy and exceptional musicianship, H2O's live performances leave audiences mesmerized. Since their inception, H2O has been making waves in Bangalore's bustling music scene, establishing themselves as regular performers at local venues and sharing the stage with renowned artists. With a growing fan base and an unwavering passion for music, H2O is poised to leave a lasting impression on the Indian music landscape.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the magic of H2O The Band live in concert. Admission is free, so gather your friends and family for an evening of unforgettable music and entertainment.

Event Details:

Event: H2O Band Live Performance

Date: March 3rd, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM Onwards

Location: Fanpark, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Entry: Free