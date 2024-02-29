RadioandMusic
News |  29 Feb 2024

Toronto's Teen Prodigy Sydney <3 sparks musical revolution with K-Pop elegance In 'Picture Perfect'

MUMBAI: 16-year-old budding pop sensation Sydney

Collaborating with 5x Grammy Award Winner Orlando Calzada (known for his work with Lady Gaga, One Direction, and Destiny’s Child), and produced by Adam Hurstfield, Sydney

The track is a certified pop earworm tied together by a heartfelt message that’s sure to resonate with young audiences: the mental fallout from unrealistic societal expectations brought forth by social media — and what we can do to move forward despite.

While this may be her first record, Sydney

Her strong work ethic and raw talent paid off: Sydney

“Picture Perfect,” the first of those tracks, is an addictive listen in both English and Korean and is rooted in strong themes that hold a special place in Sydney

“It’s about the struggles of seeing things on social media and setting unrealistic goals for yourself, then realizing it doesn’t really matter,” the artist explains. “I want people who listen to this song to feel like they’re not alone. No one’s life is actually that perfect — you’re fine the way you are. You don’t have to change or make it seem like everything is amazing all the time.”

With hard-hitting lyricism and a catchy, bubblegum pop-suffused hook, “Picture Perfect” is a compelling listen — and the perfect introduction to a young, bubbling under artist sure to be on everyone’s radar sometime very soon. Be sure to check out the K-Pop single package when it’s released on January 26th and the alternate pop versions - slated to arrive three weeks later - wherever you stream music.

