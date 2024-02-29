MUMBAI: 16-year-old budding pop sensation Sydney
Collaborating with 5x Grammy Award Winner Orlando Calzada (known for his work with Lady Gaga, One Direction, and Destiny’s Child), and produced by Adam Hurstfield, Sydney
The track is a certified pop earworm tied together by a heartfelt message that’s sure to resonate with young audiences: the mental fallout from unrealistic societal expectations brought forth by social media — and what we can do to move forward despite.
While this may be her first record, Sydney
Her strong work ethic and raw talent paid off: Sydney
“Picture Perfect,” the first of those tracks, is an addictive listen in both English and Korean and is rooted in strong themes that hold a special place in Sydney
“It’s about the struggles of seeing things on social media and setting unrealistic goals for yourself, then realizing it doesn’t really matter,” the artist explains. “I want people who listen to this song to feel like they’re not alone. No one’s life is actually that perfect — you’re fine the way you are. You don’t have to change or make it seem like everything is amazing all the time.”
With hard-hitting lyricism and a catchy, bubblegum pop-suffused hook, “Picture Perfect” is a compelling listen — and the perfect introduction to a young, bubbling under artist sure to be on everyone’s radar sometime very soon. Be sure to check out the K-Pop single package when it’s released on January 26th and the alternate pop versions - slated to arrive three weeks later - wherever you stream music.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, hosted the second edition of the BIG IMPAread more
MUMBAI: The conflict between TikTok and Universal Music Group (UMG) escalated this week as songsread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM partnered with the Mentalread more
MUMBAI; Universal Music Group (UMG) describes Mavin as a key player in driving the success of nuread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM partnered with the Mentalread more
MUMBAI: Renowned Canadian guitarist and singer/songwriter Nate Silva, former frontman of the prog rock band and Wacken Metal Battle Canada champions...read more
MUMBAI: Cigarettes After Sex announce their new LP, titled 'X's', set for release on 12 July via Partisan Records. The upcoming album is accompanied...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Laqshay Kapoor, known for his chart-topping track 'Dil Se Dil Tak' from the film 'Bawaal,' is back with another soul-...read more
MUMBAI: Nuremberg Germany's Melonball will release an acoustic EP titled eup•nea on April 12. The first single 'Sinking' (featuring Vik from...read more
MUMBAI: Singaporean, Boston-based artist-producer hongjoin has released a feel-good music video for his latest single "Enough For Me", filmed in the...read more