News |  29 Feb 2024

Singaporean, US-based singer-songwriter hongjoin shares feel-good music video 'Enough For Me'

MUMBAI: Singaporean, Boston-based artist-producer hongjoin has released a feel-good music video for his latest single "Enough For Me", filmed in the popular vacation destination of Orlando, Florida. Fans can watch the music video here and listen to "Enough For Me" here.

He worked on the music video with NYTE Works, who had also collaborated with him on his earlier track "In Another Life". hongjoin shares, "'Enough For Me' is about being in love, and I wanted a video where I could just have fun with the song. We went to Orlando to film this and the team did a really good job capturing the carefree energy of the song. It's a coming-of-age track, and I think the landscape of Orlando, with shots at rooftops, Disney World, and the suburbs captured the nostalgic elements of growing up, romanticizing life, and embracing simple love! I hope people feel butterflies after watching the video and come out of it with a full heart hehe."

Alongside the release of the "Enough For Me" music video, hongjoin has been announced as the supporting act for Ricky Montgomery's concert in Singapore on May 24th.

hongjoin is a 22-year-old artist born in Singapore and is currently based in Boston. A firm believer in the DIY process, his previous two musical projects 'Petrichor' (2022) and 'F(OOL)' (2023) have established hongjoin as a versatile artist capable of fitting his songwriting into a diverse range of genres, from folk to indie-pop, to alt-rock, and R&B.

Intentional with every sound he picks, hongjoin records, produces, and mixes all his tracks from start to finish. Since being selected as a SPOTIFY RADAR artist in 2023, he has found his musical direction and created a name for himself as both a producer and a performing artist. Balancing cinematic soundscapes with intricate production and painfully honest lyrics, hongjoin’s music is a place for listeners to reminisce about their experiences, always from a place of love. No stranger to live shows, hongjoin has opened for notable acts including Matt Maltese, sundial, and Arden Cho, and will be supporting Ricky Montgomery in May.

Enough For Me Disney World Spotify Singer Songs
