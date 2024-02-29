Buckle up For a high-speed rock trip with Nate Silva's (ex-The Slyde) 'Burn'”

MUMBAI: Renowned Canadian guitarist and singer/songwriter Nate Silva, former frontman of the prog rock band and Wacken Metal Battle Canada champions The Slyde, has set out on his own, in a new folky rock direction with his new solo album “The Chase” scheduled for release in May 2024. He already released the single “Burn!” in November 2023, and now there is a video to complement it along with more information on the upcoming album. He shares the details on the hardest track on the record:

“This song is an unapologetic ode to the enjoyment of driving your favourite motorized vehicle at exhilarating speeds down a two-lane highway (in my case, a 1991 Mazda Miata). There are a lot of double meanings in the lyrics, using driving a car as a metaphor for pursuing your dreams and living a lifestyle of rock and roll. Definitely channeling bands like Danko Jones and Foo Fighters on this one.”

The upcoming album “The Chase”, promises a collection of diverse tracks that showcase Silva's musical evolution. “Burn!” stands out as an infectious rock anthem, reminiscent of the 90s alternative and rock bands that inspired him in his youth. Silva's musical career has taken him across diverse sonic landscapes, from touring North America with indie folk act Reuben And The Dark to commanding stages at the world's biggest heavy metal festival in Germany with The Slyde.

Exceptional guitar work and captivating vocals collide in “Burn” and set the stage for the highly anticipated release of “The Chase”, which is recommended for fans of Foo Fighters, Danko Jones, and Billy Talent.

Watch and listen to the video for “Burn” at https://youtu.be/zywOOX1Xx3I

Spotify - https://sptfy.com/Q5Lc

“The Chase” is due out on May 3, 2024, and is available for pre-order at http://natesilvamusic.bandcamp.com.

Track Listing:

1-Best Damn Thing (3:12)

2-The Chase (feat. Dino Soares) (3.52)

3-Come Down (3:23)

4-Said And Done (5:09)

5-Burn! (3:06)

6-Cauterize (feat. Kevin Daoust) (4:24)

7-Perpetuate (5:46)

Album Band Line Up:

Nathan Da Silva – Lead Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Synthesizer

Shawn Sasyniuk – Drums, Percussion, Lap Steel Guitar on Track 5

Brendan Soares – Vocals on Tracks 2 & 3

Live Band Line Up:

Nathan Da Silva – Lead Vocals, Guitar

Scott Reeves – Bass, Vocals

Matt Babineau – Drums, Vocals

Album Credits:

- Written by Nathan Da Silva

- Produced by Nathan Da Silva

- Mixed by Shawn Sasyniuk, Crosspatch Studios, North Bay, Ontario, Canada.

- Mastered by Pierre Duchesne, Studio Ouie-Dire, Shefford, Quebec, Canada.

- SOCAN member / MAPL Canadian Content