News |  28 Feb 2024 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Record Breaking! DIVINE and Karan Aujla’s latest album ‘Street Dreams’ becomes the first Indian album to dominate Apple Music charts, securing the fastest No.1 spot in less than 24 hours

MUMBAI: Known to be India’s most popular and loved new-age hip-hop artists, DIVINE and Karan Aujla recently dropped their highly awaited music album titled ‘Street Dreams’. Composed by DIVINE and Karan Aujla, the album offers a total of seven songs including ‘Nothing Lasts’, ‘Top Class’, ‘Straight Ballin’, ‘Yaad’, ‘Tareefan’, ‘Hisaab’ and ‘100 Million’.

A groundbreaking collaboration in the history of Indian music, the ‘Street Dreams’ album has opened to a spectacular response from music lovers worldwide and has now made history by becoming the first Indian album to claim the fastest No.1 spot on Apple Music in less than 24 hours. The album has become the fastest album to grab the No.1 spot in a time span of just 24 hours and charting in more than 40 countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, and Kuwait among others

Breaking records globally, ‘Street Dreams’ has also become the No. 1 album in India, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Bahrain, and Kuwait across all genres on Apple Music. Additionally, all seven songs from the album debuted on the Daily Top Songs India Spotify Chart and are trending on Instagram, celebrating DIVINE and Karan Aujla’s incredible journey from the streets to global success.

Composed by DIVINE and Karan Aujla, ‘Street Dreams’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

