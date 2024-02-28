Rasika Shekar opens up about musical evolution, authenticity, and upcoming releases

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Rasika Shekar delved into her musical journey, discussing her evolving sound, the importance of authenticity, and her upcoming projects, in an exclusive interview with Radio and Music.
Reflecting on her earlier music releases, Shekar expressed how her sound and style have evolved over the years. She noted a shift towards a more relaxed approach, allowing herself to explore ideas that emotionally excite her without pre-fixed notions.
Embracing a multi-dimensional approach, Shekar described her music as flowing from a broader sound, driven by genuine excitement rather than cerebral concepts. When asked about the significance of authenticity in her artistic journey, Shekar emphasized its paramount importance. She highlighted the joy of staying true to oneself in the process of making music, acknowledging the occasional conflicts and self-doubt that artists may encounter. However, she affirmed that authenticity has consistently brought her satisfaction in her work and resonated with her audience.
Regarding her current projects, Shekar revealed that she is working on crafting three songs that she recently wrote during a residency in Canada. Describing the experience as liberating, she expressed excitement about the diverse musical influences reflected in the upcoming releases. Shekar is thoroughly enjoying the production process and looks forward to sharing her new music with her fans soon.
Stay tuned for Rasika Shekar's upcoming releases, as she continues to captivate audiences with her authentic sound and creative vision.
MUMBAI: The conflict between TikTok and Universal Music Group (UMG) escalated this week as songsread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM partnered with the Mentalread more
MUMBAI; Universal Music Group (UMG) describes Mavin as a key player in driving the success of nuread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM partnered with the Mentalread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company, has acquired a 25.8% stakread more
MUMBAI: Social media sensation Vishal Pandey maintains a humble stance ahead of his upcoming project, "Zaroori Tha 2," featuring a sequel to the hit...read more
MUMBAI: Known to be India’s most popular and loved new-age hip-hop artists, DIVINE and Karan Aujla recently dropped their highly awaited music album...read more
MUMBAI: Atif Aslam hailed as one of the exceptional singers globally not only dominating the music charts for more than two decades. But his magnetic...read more
MUMBAI: Berlin Indietronic duo Bromsen release their debut album “Brothers in Mind” via Epictronic on all streaming platforms. Bromsen consists of...read more
MUMBAI: DJ Sheizwood, renowned music composer and singer, unveils his latest venture, the YouTube channel "DJ Sheizwood Sanatani," poised to...read more