News |  27 Feb 2024 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Vasantotsav 2024: A harmonious tribute to Acharya Jialal Vasant and musical excellence

MUMBAI: The air was filled with melodies as Vasantotsav 2024, a tribute to the legendary Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji unfolded at Ajivasan Banquet Hall on the 24th of February, 2024. This prestigious event not only celebrated the founder of one of Mumbai's most esteemed music schools but also honoured exceptional artists, educators, and young talents.

The pinnacle of Vasantotsav was the Uttam Vag-Geyakar Jialal Vasant Award, a prestigious recognition presented annually. This year, the esteemed award and a citation on a magnificent 1.25-kilo silver brick was bestowed upon the exceptionally talented Pandit Suresh Talwarkar.

The evening shined the spotlight on the renowned tabla maestro, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain who marked his presence as the honourable Chief Guest of the evening and felicitated Pandit Suresh Talwalkar. The musical evening also saw the distinguished presence of Padma Shree Suresh Wadkar. Their presence added a stellar touch to the event, underscoring the significance of musical brilliance.

Adding a symphonic flavour to the evening, the audience was treated to captivating performances by the maestro himself, Pandit Suresh Talwarkar, and the enchanting Sh. Mahesh Kale.

In a heartfelt gesture, the Swami Haridas Award was presented to recognize unsung music teachers. The event also shined light on young prodigies through the Master Madan Award. Vasantotsav 2024 delivered an evening of soul-stirring melodies, heartfelt recognition, and a celebration of the rich musical heritage fostered by Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji.

Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar says “With your love and blessings, we celebrated Vasantotsav 2024. It was an honour that this year we felicitated Padma Shri Taalyogi Pandit Suresh Talwalkar ji by the hands of Padma Bhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain. Apart from the prestigious felicitation  Pandit Suresh Talwalkar also performed along with his group. Pandit Mahesh Kale Ji delighted us with their performance too"

