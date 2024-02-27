RadioandMusic
News |  27 Feb 2024 11:47 |  By RnMTeam

Salt Lake City singer-songwriter Talia Keys debut music video for cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams

MUMBAI: Salt Lake City's Talia Keys has released the music video for her new single, a cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)."

Keys says, “We really enjoyed making this music video. Filmed in New Orleans, Joshua Tree and Moab, the video for my new single a cover of “Sweet Dreams” takes you on a hazy journey. I wanted the imagery to match the mood of the song and there are hidden meanings. The glitz and glam and the goth. The darkness and the light. The masks we wear to adapt to our surroundings. The ways we hide and the ways we shine.”

With an infectious dose of sultry and a scorching serenade, Talia Keys unleashes a fresh new sound with this scintillating take on a timeless chestnut.

The woozily intoxicating “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” finds the singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/social-activist pivoting to a different lane than some fans may be familiar with; tapping into Eurhythmics’ eternally-ethereal vibe while still mutating the soundscapes with futuristic synths, industrial guitar tones, shuffle on the snare and assertive kick drum thump. At once nihilist and inspirational, the track offers observations of the quest for inner fulfillment, and muses on the desires that motivate us all.

“Sweet Dreams” transcends the label “classic”; the song has long levitated in a rarified air of pop music royalty. Iconic Eurythmics vocalist Annie Lennox’s pioneering androgynous style no doubt a North Star for Talia in more ways than one, and within Keys' stacked, stirring vocal harmonies lies an unspoken passing of the torch at play. Talia’s performance embodies the vulnerability inherent in the original number, yet her trademark bluesy verve swiftly bubbles to the surface, injecting a dash of authentic defiance.

She was ably-assisted on this single by Ryan Conger, the first of a trifecta of crucial covers on the way from Keys. -B. Getz

STREAM The Single HERE
TaliaSweetDreamsImage

Talia Keys: Lead and Backing Vocals, Drums, Key Bass, Moog Sub25 Bass, Electric Guitars

Ryan Conger: Moog One, Prophet 6, Vintage Vibe Electric Piano

Michael Sasich: Key Bass

Produced by Talia Keys and Scott Campbell

Engineered and Recorded by Michael Sasich Man Vs Music and Scott Campbell

Mixed by Scott Campbell

Mastered by Mark Chalecki
***

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Sat, MAR 2@ 8:00 PM

Femme As Folk Music Series

Ogden, UT

Sat APR 27: Commonwealth Room SLC 7pm

Fri MAY 17: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Wilmington, NC 9p-12a

May, 17 - 18, 2024

Beaufort Music Festival 2024

Beaufort, NC

with Futurebirds, BIG Something, American Aquarium, Cha Wa

