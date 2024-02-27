Keinemusik takes over Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Get ready for an unforgettable sonic journey as Keinemusik's legendary crew, featuring &ME, Rampa, and Adam Port, graces the iconic stage of Pacha Ibiza on Sunday, May 19th 2024. Renowned for their boundary-pushing sound and electrifying performances, Keinemusik promises to deliver an unparalleled experience blending house, techno, and Afro rhythms.
Join us at Pacha Ibiza, the epitome of VIP party experiences on the island, as we immerse ourselves in the mesmerizing beats and infectious energy brought by Keinemusik. From pulsating basslines to euphoric melodies, prepare to be transported to another dimension on the dance floor.
Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Secure your tickets now and elevate your experience by booking a table for an exclusive VIP treatment. Get ready to dance the night away and create memories that will last a lifetime with Keinemusik at Pacha Ibiza.
Secure your tickets now and ensure that you're part of Keinemusik on Sunday, 19th of May, 2024.
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM partnered with the Mentalread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company, has acquired a 25.8% stakread more
MUMBAI : India’s sole and autonomous market research industry body, Market Research Society of Iread more
MUMBAI: ST Digital, a leading music distribution company, proudly announces the appointment of Mrread more
MUMBAI : In the music business, few things are as helpful as an example.read more
MUMBAI: Renowned actress Nikita Rawal is set to dazzle audiences with her unparalleled fusion look in the highly anticipated song "Kamariya."...read more
MUMBAI: Get your tickets now for the 2024 edition of the Four Chord Music Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary! Secure your spot at...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready for an unforgettable sonic journey as Keinemusik's legendary crew, featuring &ME, Rampa, and Adam Port, graces the iconic stage...read more
MUMBAI: Even during his mandatory military service, BTS' Jungkook continues to showcase his global influence, adding another remarkable achievement...read more
MUMBAI: The air was filled with melodies as Vasantotsav 2024, a tribute to the legendary Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji unfolded at Ajivasan Banquet Hall...read more