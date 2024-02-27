RadioandMusic
News |  27 Feb 2024 12:10

Keinemusik takes over Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Get ready for an unforgettable sonic journey as Keinemusik's legendary crew, featuring &ME, Rampa, and Adam Port, graces the iconic stage of Pacha Ibiza on Sunday, May 19th 2024. Renowned for their boundary-pushing sound and electrifying performances, Keinemusik promises to deliver an unparalleled experience blending house, techno, and Afro rhythms.

Join us at Pacha Ibiza, the epitome of VIP party experiences on the island, as we immerse ourselves in the mesmerizing beats and infectious energy brought by Keinemusik. From pulsating basslines to euphoric melodies, prepare to be transported to another dimension on the dance floor.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Secure your tickets now and elevate your experience by booking a table for an exclusive VIP treatment. Get ready to dance the night away and create memories that will last a lifetime with Keinemusik at Pacha Ibiza.

Secure your tickets now and ensure that you're part of Keinemusik on Sunday, 19th of May, 2024.

