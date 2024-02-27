Galactica unveils stellar lineup for Galactica London

MUMBAI: Galactica, the premier purveyor of cutting-edge electronic music experiences, has dropped the lineup for its highly anticipated club event, Galactica London, set to take place at Studio 338 on 25th May 2024. Renowned for curating unforgettable nights of sonic exploration, Galactica promises an extraordinary journey through the realms of techno and electronic music.

True to form, Galactica’s London show will feature an unparalleled roster of DJs taking attendees on an immersive and electrifying experience from sunrise to sunset at the capital’s iconic venue.

Taking over Europe’s largest outdoor terrace, Dyen is set to ignite the dance floor with his infectious energy and expertly crafted beats. A mysterious figure in the techno scene, SNTS' dark, atmospheric soundscapes have earned him a cult following worldwide, making him a must-see act for techno aficionados. Next up, with a knack for seamlessly blending classic and contemporary techno sounds, Charlie Sparks is sure to keep the crowd moving with his infectious grooves. Hailing from Italy, Luca Agnelli brings his signature blend of driving rhythms and melodic hooks, promising an unforgettable journey through the realms of techno. Blurring the lines between DJ and live performer, Mattia Trani’s electrifying live set will showcase his mastery of analog gear and his ability to create raw, immersive techno experiences.

Over in the Garden, Nur Jaber’s hypnotic blend of techno and electronica will transport listeners to otherworldly dimensions. A multifaceted artist known for her genre-defying sets, Samantha Togni will also be on hand to bring her eclectic musical palette to the Garden stage, promising an exhilarating sonic journey. With his infectious energy and eclectic track selection, Ruiz Osci is set to keep the energy levels soaring and V111 promises to deliver another genre-defying set that will traverse the boundaries of techno, house, and beyond. Rounding out the Garden stage lineup ANKKH’s unique blend of ethereal melodies and driving rhythms promises to captivate audiences and leave them craving more.

With a record number of sign-ups already, tickets are expected to fly out so be sure to get yours now here.