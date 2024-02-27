Darshan Raval India tour: The heartthrob of Indie pop to perform live in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Namaskara Bengaluru music fans! Brace yourselves for a mesmerizing musical journey as the heartthrob of Indie pop, Darshan Raval comes to your city as a part of his India Tour. Imagine the most soulful yet foot-tapping music, that's Darshan for you! This Indie sensation who has been ruling our playlists, is all set to cast a spell with his music in Bengaluru on 16th March. It’s definitely going to be an exceptional musical experience that will be jam-packed with love, rhythm, emotions, heartfelt verses and soul-stirring tunes! So, save the dates and snag your tickets on Paytm and Paytm Insider for a spectacular evening of musical bliss!
The versatile musician, Darshan known for his singing, composing, and songwriting, has made a mark with his work in various languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali, belting out some of the biggest romantic chartbusters in recent years. Starting from performing his self-penned track ‘Pehli Mohabbat’ on the music reality show India’s Raw Star in 2014, the star soared to fame and has come a long way today with hits like ‘Chhogada Tara’, ‘Kamariya ’, Ek ladki ko dekha To aisa laga ’, ‘Oh Mehrama ’, ‘Ek Tarfa Hawa banke’, ‘Tera zikr ’, ‘Mahiye Jinna Sohna ’, ‘Mannat & many more ’, resonating deeply with audiences across genres.
Catch Darshan live as he curates a diverse setlist to deliver a mix of soulful melodies and high-energy performances, catering to every musical taste. Also, expect nothing short of a visually stunning experience while he is on stage! The concert has got everything from state-of-the-art production to lights that'll enchant you and music that'll transport you to a different world! Grab those tickets starting from Rs. 499 and get set to groove your heart out!
