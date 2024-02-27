Confrontation on Sydney Wharf: Taylor Swift's father accused of assault

MUMBAI: Ben McDonald, 51, accused Scott Swift, 71, of hitting his face on a Sydney wharf, following a confrontation after Mr. Swift and his daughter, a pop megastar, disembarked from a yacht.
Despite the incident, McDonald did not require medical assistance. A spokesperson for the singer did not directly address the assault claim but mentioned that two individuals behaved aggressively towards them. Video footage shows the singer walking with her father and security guards along Neutral Bay Wharf, with allegations of a physical altercation between a photographer and a guard.
McDonald stated that Swift charged at him and attacked him while the singer was already in a car, denying any provocation on his part. The singer's representative stated that two individuals were pushing towards Taylor Swift, grabbing at security personnel, and threatening a female staff member. The incident is under investigation by the New South Wales Police.
