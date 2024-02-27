RadioandMusic
News |  27 Feb 2024 12:41 |  By RnMTeam

BTS' Jungkook scores global success with 'Seven Feat Latto' amid Military Service

MUMBAI: Even during his mandatory military service, BTS' Jungkook continues to showcase his global influence, adding another remarkable achievement to his repertoire.

As the youngest member of the 7-member South Korean boy band BTS, Jungkook has consistently reached notable milestones. His latest feat, recognized by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) in their 2023 annual report, sets him apart among a predominantly Western lineup.

Jungkook’s single "Seven Feat Latto" secured the 10th spot globally, solidifying its status as one of the year's most impactful songs. IFPI hailed Jungkook's "Seven" as an 'instant global hit', noting its debut at #1 across various countries and its record-breaking performance on charts and streaming platforms.

In the IFPI's top 10 list for 2023, Jungkook joins the ranks of renowned artists like Miley Cyrus, Rema, SZA, and Taylor Swift, who also achieved significant success. Last year, all seven members of BTS pursued solo endeavors ahead of their mandatory military service.

Jungkook initiated his solo journey with "Seven," followed by collaborations like "3D" with Jack Harlow, and his album debut with "Golden."

BTS Jungkook Seven Latto
