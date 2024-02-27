BTS' Jungkook scores global success with 'Seven Feat Latto' amid Military Service

MUMBAI: Even during his mandatory military service, BTS' Jungkook continues to showcase his global influence, adding another remarkable achievement to his repertoire.
As the youngest member of the 7-member South Korean boy band BTS, Jungkook has consistently reached notable milestones. His latest feat, recognized by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) in their 2023 annual report, sets him apart among a predominantly Western lineup.
#10: Jung Kook – Seven (feat. Latto)
Released in summer, the debut solo single from @BTS_twt’s Jung Kook featuring rapper @Latto was an instant global hit, debuting at #1 across the globe from US to S. Korea, breaking multiple charts and streaming records.#GlobalSingleChart pic.twitter.com/dpsBtUZFbJ
— IFPI (@IFPI_org) February 26, 2024
Jungkook’s single "Seven Feat Latto" secured the 10th spot globally, solidifying its status as one of the year's most impactful songs. IFPI hailed Jungkook's "Seven" as an 'instant global hit', noting its debut at #1 across various countries and its record-breaking performance on charts and streaming platforms.
In the IFPI's top 10 list for 2023, Jungkook joins the ranks of renowned artists like Miley Cyrus, Rema, SZA, and Taylor Swift, who also achieved significant success. Last year, all seven members of BTS pursued solo endeavors ahead of their mandatory military service.
Jungkook initiated his solo journey with "Seven," followed by collaborations like "3D" with Jack Harlow, and his album debut with "Golden."
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM partnered with the Mentalread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company, has acquired a 25.8% stakread more
MUMBAI : India’s sole and autonomous market research industry body, Market Research Society of Iread more
MUMBAI: ST Digital, a leading music distribution company, proudly announces the appointment of Mrread more
MUMBAI : In the music business, few things are as helpful as an example.read more
MUMBAI: Renowned actress Nikita Rawal is set to dazzle audiences with her unparalleled fusion look in the highly anticipated song "Kamariya."...read more
MUMBAI: Get your tickets now for the 2024 edition of the Four Chord Music Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary! Secure your spot at...read more
MUMBAI: Kya bolti Mumbai ki Public? Your favourite gully boy, DIVINE is coming to your city! Saregama Live and Gully Gang bring to you DIVINE Time...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Indian ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas, celebrated for his contributions to the music industry, especially in the realm of...read more
MUMBAI: JBL opens the doors to JBL Land, a new Roblox world that is built with sound at its core as it invites players to discover, produce and...read more