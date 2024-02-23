RadioandMusic
News |  23 Feb 2024 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

Songwriter and ecologist Ditty releases new EP Skin with focus track, 'Home in my Skin'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and ecologist Ditty – who now divides her time between India and Berlin, where she now lives – is ready with her new EP Skin, five years after her debut album Poetry Ceylon.

Influenced and inspired by the here and now, Ditty’s art and music share a deep-rooted connection with the natural world. On the new EP Skin, Ditty explores these connections through her heartfelt, evocative music, writing gentle and poetic protest songs; urging us to take better care of our earth – and of ourselves, too.

Skin releases on the international Germany-based label Clouds Hill Records on February 23.

“I went through a huge transformation during the pandemic– a major illness, separation, losing loved ones and a move to Berlin. I had to learn ways to come home to myself. Skin takes a lot from those experiences and speaks about connecting to the body of the earth and our bodies,” Ditty says, giving a glimpse of her thought process behind the songs on the EP.

Skin is an extraordinary body of work, showcasing Ditty’s fragile yet bold song-writing that could be described as an altogether different, deeply Indian approach to indie pop.

The title track, ‘Home in my Skin’ is a raw, deeply personal, and heartfelt apology to Earth.

“I wrote this song during the pandemic when I went through massive changes. Didn’t we all? asks Ditty. “I realised that we treat the Earth body like our own. We find it hard to slow down and treat ourselves like machines in a capitalist patriarchal construct. It speaks about coming home to ourselves – how hard and beautiful that is. The song is my first take at production. Cello creates a vast lustrous soundscape over which voice meanders from spoken word to song,” she adds.

On Skin, Ditty gathers her most stirring experiences with the Earth, and stitches them lovingly with spoken word and gentle, lilting melodies. She writes lyrics as letters to herself and to her dearest ones. They come from a place of closeness and vulnerability.

Listen to the EP here.  

Skin EP will be available on all streaming platforms from February 23.

